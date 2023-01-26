Four more Buffalo blizzard fatalities identified

The identities of four more of the 47 people who died due to the Christmas weekend blizzard have been confirmed by The Buffalo News.

The Buffalo News used a combination of Buffalo police reports, information provided by the Erie County Health Department and, in some cases, obituaries to confirm the identities.

Stacie L. Hood, 53, was found dead in snow in a driveway on Bush Street in Buffalo on Dec. 26, according to a Buffalo police report. An obituary for Hood said she grew up in Vancouver, Wash., and Portland, Ore., but lived on Grand Cayman island in the Caribbean Sea for 30 years while working there as a dive instructor. It was not clear when Hood moved to Buffalo.

Relatives of Hood did not respond to messages from The News. A celebration of Hood's life is scheduled Jan. 26 at 1250 Niagara St. in the former Love in Motion yoga studio.

Loretta M. Andrews, 57, was found dead in her Winslow Avenue home in Buffalo on Dec. 28 by National Guard members who were doing welfare checks, according to a Buffalo police report. Andrews' residence did not have heat when she was found, according to a Health Department document.

Abdifatah Fithar was found in the street in the 600 block of Elk Street on Christmas morning by a National Fuel crew, according to a Buffalo police report. Police and the Health Department provided different ages for Fithar.

There are conflicting reports about when Randy E. Blake Jr., 64, died. Buffalo police reports indicate he was found at a Millicent Avenue home on Christmas Eve, and that officers responded to the scene the next day. The Health Department indicated he was found outside on Millicent Ave on Dec. 26. That date is listed as his date of death in an obituary for Blake prepared by the Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home.

Erie County officials have refused to publicly identify any of the 46 people who died in Erie County due to the blizzard, although government agencies release that information after fatal accidents, fires and other events. After The News filed a Freedom of Information Law request with County Executive Mark Poloncarz for that information, the county accidentally sent The News a list identifying 35 people who died due to the blizzard. But county officials said the list, created by the Erie County Medical Examiner's Office, was a work in progress and they declined to confirm the accuracy of their list.

With the four new confirmed identities of blizzard victims, The News has identified 41 of those who died.

Erie County Health Department spokeswoman Kara Kane said this week that the Medical Examiner's Office has positively identified all of the 46 blizzard victims it examined.

One person died due to the blizzard in Niagara County.