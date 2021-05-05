Four lawsuits tied to Buffalo police to cost city $215,000

$20,000 for claim for unlawful arrest

A proposed payment of $20,000 would settle a 2017 lawsuit brought by a woman who alleged she was unlawfully arrested while walking to a corner store in August 2016.

Chiles said she was crossing the street at the corner of East Lovejoy and Longnecker when several Buffalo police vehicles pulled in front of a home. According to the lawsuit, she waved to a neighbor on the porch of the home and continued walking toward the store, when she was asked by an unnamed officer, "Who lives here?" Chiles said she responded, “Not me,” and continued walking to the store. An officer then pushed her against a truck and placed her in handcuffs.

She was arrested for disorderly conduct. The charge was dismissed after several months, but she was unable to return to her job with Erie County for more than two months while the criminal charges were pending, the documents said.

Chiles also filed a complaint with the police department’s Internal Affairs Unit, but she has not received a response from the city or the Buffalo Police Department about the Internal Affairs investigation, she said.