 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Four injured when pickup trucks collide in Royalton
0 comments

Four injured when pickup trucks collide in Royalton

Support this work for $1 a month

Four people were injured, one seriously, when two pickup trucks collided shortly before 5 p.m. Monday in the Town of Royalton, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Deputies said an eastbound 2007 Dodge truck and a westbound 2013 GMC vehicle crashed into each other near the center of Chestnut Ridge Road east of Royalton Center Road.

According to the report, the driver of the Dodge was taken by Mercy Flight to Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo with life-threatening injuries. The other driver suffered a broken leg and was taken to ECMC by ambulance.

Two passengers both sustained injuries that were non-life-threatening, the report said, and were taken by ambulance to Eastern Niagara Hospital in Lockport.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Buffalo family living with rats and roaches faces eviction after moratorium ends

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A bus, a bullying incident and a court order for the students' names
Local News

A bus, a bullying incident and a court order for the students' names

  • Updated

A Getzville mother who says her daughter was bullied on a school bus by several St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute students has gained a court order directing the high school to disclose the names and addresses of its students on the bus when the incident happened and any disciplinary reports over it.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News