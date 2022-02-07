Four injured when pickup trucks collide in Royalton

Four people were injured, one seriously, when two pickup trucks collided shortly before 5 p.m. Monday in the Town of Royalton, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Deputies said an eastbound 2007 Dodge truck and a westbound 2013 GMC vehicle crashed into each other near the center of Chestnut Ridge Road east of Royalton Center Road.
According to the report, the driver of the Dodge was taken by Mercy Flight to Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo with life-threatening injuries. The other driver suffered a broken leg and was taken to ECMC by ambulance.
Two passengers both sustained injuries that were non-life-threatening, the report said, and were taken by ambulance to Eastern Niagara Hospital in Lockport.
Tags
The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo
The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.