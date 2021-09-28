Four historic buildings in WNY to be upgraded with state aid

Historic buildings in Cattaraugus, Orleans, Wyoming and Allegany counties will be improved with state historic preservation grants announced Tuesday by State Parks.

The Historic Hollywood Theater in Gowanda will receive $35,500 toward an architectural evaluation of the theater parapet and exterior masonry repairs. The 95-year-old theater is part of the village's historic district, listed on the state and national registers of historic places.

The Village of Holley Development Corp. was granted $50,000 toward the first phase of stabilization and rehabilitation of the Odd Fellows Hall, built in the 1890s and vacant since 2010.

In Castile, the Silver Lake Institute received $40,000 for asbestos removal at Epworth Hall, an 1892 assembly hall listed on the national register.

In Belmont, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Allegany County was granted $49,210 for exterior repairs and handicapped accessibility upgrades at the MacKenzie House, the home of the late William H. MacKenzie, a longtime state assemblyman and benefactor of Alfred University. The house is to be added to the national register.

