 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Four dead in rollover crash at Kensington and Scajaquada

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Four people died from a single-vehicle rollover crash at 6:45 a.m. Monday where the westbound Kensington Expressway meets the Scajaquada, Buffalo police said at a press conference Monday afternoon.

Police said six people were driving in a stolen Kia Sportage headed west on the Kensington Expressway near the ramp to the Scajaquada Expressway. Five of them were ejected through the roof, with the driver the lone person not ejected. The ages of the vehicle's occupants ranged from 14 to 17.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

A 16-year-old driver was treated for injuries and later released from the hospital, and was in custody Monday afternoon.

The area where the Kensington meets the Scajaquada remained closed as of noon Monday, DeGeorge said.

Ben Tsujimoto can be reached at btsujimoto@buffnews.com, at (716) 849-6927 or on Twitter at @Tsuj10.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New 624 area code coming to Western New York in 2024

New 624 area code coming to Western New York in 2024

The 624 area code will start being assigned as early as April 2024 to residential and business customers requesting new service or additional lines throughout the 716 area code region – all or portions of Erie, Niagara, Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Wow! Thousands of sheep replace cars on the streets of Madrid

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News