Four dead in rollover crash at Kensington and Scajaquada

Four people died from a single-vehicle rollover crash at 6:45 a.m. Monday where the westbound Kensington Expressway meets the Scajaquada, Buffalo police said at a press conference Monday afternoon.

Police said six people were driving in a stolen Kia Sportage headed west on the Kensington Expressway near the ramp to the Scajaquada Expressway. Five of them were ejected through the roof, with the driver the lone person not ejected. The ages of the vehicle's occupants ranged from 14 to 17.

A 16-year-old driver was treated for injuries and later released from the hospital, and was in custody Monday afternoon.