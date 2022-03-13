Four county legislators call on Buffalo to drop Russian city from 'sister city' list

As the war in Ukraine rages on, some Erie County legislators are calling on Mayor Byron Brown to drop Buffalo's relationship with a Russian city that enjoys "sister city" status in Buffalo.

Tver, Russia, a city of more than 400,000 residents near Moscow, has been a sister city to Buffalo for more than 30 years. As a sister city, officials from Tver and Buffalo are encouraged to participate in exchange programs that involve arts and culture, youth and education, community development and trade.

More recently, Tver has made news as being the region where the Russian air force has been conducting military drills.

In a letter to Mayor Brown, Republican-supported legislators Joseph Lorigo, John Mills, Frank Todaro and Christopher Greene said "small acts of diplomatic condemnation matter" and noted that many other cities have terminated their sister-city relationships with Russia to stand in solidarity with Ukraine.

"Even if it’s largely a symbolic relationship, it's important to show our support for the people in Ukraine and condemn what’s happening in Russia," Lorigo, the Legislature's minority leader, said on Friday.