 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Four county legislators call on Buffalo to drop Russian city from 'sister city' list
0 comments

Four county legislators call on Buffalo to drop Russian city from 'sister city' list

Support this work for $1 a month
Joseph Lorigo

Republican-supported legislators Joseph Lorigo, John Mills, Frank Todaro and Christopher Greene are calling on Buffalo to drop its 'sister city' relationship with a Russian city.

 Derek Gee

As the war in Ukraine rages on, some Erie County legislators are calling on Mayor Byron Brown to drop Buffalo's relationship with a Russian city that enjoys "sister city" status in Buffalo.

Tver, Russia, a city of more than 400,000 residents near Moscow, has been a sister city to Buffalo for more than 30 years. As a sister city, officials from Tver and Buffalo are encouraged to participate in exchange programs that involve arts and culture, youth and education, community development and trade.

More recently, Tver has made news as being the region where the Russian air force has been conducting military drills. 

In a letter to Mayor Brown, Republican-supported legislators Joseph Lorigo, John Mills, Frank Todaro and Christopher Greene said "small acts of diplomatic condemnation matter" and noted that many other cities have terminated their sister-city relationships with Russia to stand in solidarity with Ukraine.

"Even if it’s largely a symbolic relationship, it's important to show our support for the people in Ukraine and condemn what’s happening in Russia," Lorigo, the Legislature's minority leader, said on Friday.

Tver is one of 15 sister-city relationships Buffalo has with other cities around the world, including two cities in Ukraine.

The Buffalo News reported in 1997 that officials from Tver visited Buffalo to get a better understanding of its affordable housing programs. Tver officials also returned to Buffalo in 2007 to attend a local economic development expo. And in 2010, a team of Tver health care professionals came to Buffalo to as part of a medical exchange program. Buffalo representatives have also traveled to Tver. 

Mayor Brown has not responded yet to the request to terminate Tver's sister-city status.

The mission of the Sister Cities International program is to promote peace through mutual respect, understanding and cooperation through direct relationships, according to its website. It has issued a letter urging cities not to suspend or end their partnerships with Russian cities. 

"While suspending or ending a sister city relationship to register disapproval of a foreign government's actions may seem, on the surface, like a positive policy protest action, it has the complete opposite effect – closing a vital and, ofttimes, last channel of communication with vulnerable or isolated populations," wrote Sister Cities President Leroy Allala.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Turkish capital buried in heavy snow

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News