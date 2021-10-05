 Skip to main content
Four children hurt in Amish buggy crash in Farmersville
Four children were hurt Monday afternoon in Farmersville when a pickup truck struck their Amish buggy, state police said.

Two of the children are in critical condition Tuesday.

The incident took place at about 4 p.m. when the buggy, occupied by children ages 6, 8, 10 and 13 were southbound on County Road 80. Troopers said they failed to stop at a stop sign. At the same time a 2004 Ford F-150 that was eastbound on Rogers Road struck the buggy in the intersection.

All four children were taken to Oishei Children's Hospital, one by Mercy Flight helicopter and the other three by ambulance.

State police are investigating the incident.

