Four children hurt in Amish buggy crash in Farmersville

Four children were hurt Monday afternoon in Farmersville when a pickup truck struck their Amish buggy, state police said.

Two of the children are in critical condition Tuesday.

The incident took place at about 4 p.m. when the buggy, occupied by children ages 6, 8, 10 and 13 were southbound on County Road 80. Troopers said they failed to stop at a stop sign. At the same time a 2004 Ford F-150 that was eastbound on Rogers Road struck the buggy in the intersection.

All four children were taken to Oishei Children's Hospital, one by Mercy Flight helicopter and the other three by ambulance.

State police are investigating the incident.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.