Four candidates vie for two Williamsville Village Board seats
Four candidates vie for two Williamsville Village Board seats

Williamsville Village Board Election 2021

The Village of Williamsville is holding a special Village Board election on Tuesday June 15.

 Derek Gee/Buffalo News file photo

Four candidates are running for two seats on the Williamsville Village Board in Tuesday's village elections.

It is the second competitive election held in the past nine months following years of uncontested races for Village Board and Williamsville mayor.

The two seats on the ballot Tuesday are now held by Basil Piazza, a former mayor who is not seeking re-election, and Eileen A. Torre, who won a special election in September and is now running for a full, four-year term as trustee.

Village candidates don't run as Democrats or Republicans.

Torre and Christine L. Hunt are running on the Community First Party line. Emily Murphy and Christine Petrie are running as members of the Harmony Party, the ruling political party in Williamsville.

Voting takes place from noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday in Williamsville Village Hall, 5565 Main St. The Village Board will hold a special meeting at 9:30 p.m. to certify the election results.

