New Erie County "all-inclusive" playgrounds are popping up at the county five heritage parks. Since more than $2 million was first set aside in 2021 to build new playgrounds, four are done and two more will be opened soon.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz officially unveiled the Como Lake Park playground on Monday. Money for the new playgrounds, which are designed to be accessible to children of all physical abilities, was set aside in an agreement between Poloncarz and Republican-supported legislators in whose districts the parks are located.

Chestnut Ridge Park in Orchard Park was the first to receive one by its casino, followed by new playgrounds at Como Lake Park in Lancaster, Ellicott Creek Park in the Town of Tonawanda and Emery Park in South Wales, which were finished in the fall, said Parks Commissioner Troy Schinzel. The playgrounds all feature dedicated parking, as well.

A second playground at Chestnut Ridge Park near Newton Road and a new playground at Akron Falls Park are expected to be finished this spring, he said. Another inclusive playground at Isle View Park in the Town of Tonawanda is slated for completion this fall.