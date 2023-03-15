Bags of fresh produce will be distributed for free at four giveaways during the next few weeks sponsored by the Molina Healthcare Charitable Foundation in conjunction with Free Spirit Missionary Baptist Church and the African Heritage Food Co-op.

The first will be held Friday in the Schiller Park Community Center, 2057 Genesee St., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., or while supplies last.

Other giveaways will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. March 28 at the Frank E. Merriweather Library, 1324 Jefferson Ave.; from noon to 2 p.m. April 7 at Free Spirit Missionary Baptist Church, 2700 Bailey Ave.; and from 11 a.m. to noon April 25 in the Dorothy Collier Community Center, 118 E. Utica St.

Produce will be given to the first 100 who attend. At Free Spirit Missionary Baptist Church, there also will be free hot meals, along with blood pressure and bone density checks.