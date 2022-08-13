Foundation collapses on second home in Clarence; homeowners blame nearby development

A second property owner on Newhouse Road in Clarence has launched a legal action blaming the town, Erie County and the developer of a neighboring subdivision for severe structural damage that left the home unsafe to live in.

The owner of 5795 Newhouse Road argues the town and county granted permission for site work at the nearby Legacy Woods development that weakened the soil under the home and, eventually, caused it to shift off its foundation, according to court papers filed last month.

"This is like something out of a horror movie, you know?" said Paul Bonito, who built and had lived in 5795 Newhouse.

The town in April 2021 declared 5795 Newhouse unsafe for habitation. This was seven months after the family living at 5765 Newhouse fled in the middle of the night after a back wall collapsed.

The owners of 5765 Newhouse, James and Judy Lalime, earlier this year sued the town, county and developer, along with two contractors that recently had performed work on their home, saying they are owed at least $1 million in damages.

Town officials initially had described the collapse at the Lalimes' home as an isolated incident but this was before disclosure of the second case just two houses away.

As the two homeowners – and other concerned residents along Newhouse – try to pin down what caused the foundation problems the defendants deny accusations of negligence and wrongdoing.

"Those people's problems are their own, across the street," said Dr. Greg Daniel, who is building the Legacy Woods subdivision on the west side of Newhouse.

Both homes in question are on the east side of Newhouse between Clarence Center and Roll roads.

Bonito began construction on the house in late 2019 and moved in shortly after the town issued a certificate of occupancy in September 2020.

Bonito, who works in the construction industry, said the home's foundation is closer to that of a commercial building than a residence.

"That house was built so well that it would withstand an earthquake," he said.

Nothing was amiss until the evening of April 20, 2021, Bonito said, when he and his fiancée, Gena King, started to hear loud creaking, crackling and snapping.

They heard water rushing outside the home, but the sump pump wasn't running.

The next afternoon, as Bonito and some contractor friends looked on, the house shifted on its foundation, severing the gas line and causing his new patio to buckle.

Bonito called 911 and alerted National Fuel, the Erie County Water Authority and New York State Electric & Gas, which shut off utilities to the home, which the town declared unsafe to inhabit.

A visit on Thursday revealed large, snaking cracks in the foundation and uneven piles of gravel where the patio sat before Bonito pulled it out. Inside, a trek into the basement showed a large section of the floor broken apart as it sank deeper into the ground.

"All this was caused by human error," Bonito said.

Bonito built and resided in 5795 Newhouse but its owner is a friend of his, Derek Landri, the former National Football League player and St. Joseph Collegiate Institute football coach. Landri owns it through a limited liability company, Brachson LLC, which notified the town and county in July that it intends to sue over the substantial damage to the home.

The legal filing contends excavation and site work on and near the Legacy Woods subdivision, particularly construction of a pump station and several retention ponds, adversely affected "soil, geotechnical and hydrological conditions" underneath the existing homes across Newhouse. The town and county were negligent in approving this construction work, according to the notice.

The owners of the home at 5765 Newhouse made a similar claim in their complaint.

This home was built in 1985 and the Lalimes had lived there since 2011.

Days after the Sept. 18, 2020, wall collapse, in an interview, James Lalime described a scene of stairs separated from walls, large spaces that opened between the floor and baseboard and a portion of the backyard that appeared to sink into the foundation.

A town building inspector found the structure unsafe and the utilities were shut off.

The Lalimes' complaint targets the same three defendants as Brachson LLC's notice but adds two contractors, R.A.C. Engineering and Frank's Commercial and Home Services, which had recently provided professional services.

In a deposition, James Lalime said the couple had first noticed cracks developing in some interior walls in late 2019. Lalime said he hired Frank's to do some work in the basement to shore up the home but this stabilization work wasn't finished before the collapse.

The Lalimes and one daughter were in the basement when they heard a sound of twisting metal that prompted them to dash out with their other daughters.

"I mean, if we were there for another minute, we'd be dead, probably," he said in the deposition.

Mark Guglielmi, the town's outside attorney, pressed James Lalime on the basis of his claim.

"You don't have the personal knowledge that the pumping of water or the construction of the retention ponds contributed to collapse of your home, correct?"

Lalime responded: "I don't have any knowledge, no. Just what people have been saying."

Lalime also said he filed a homeowner's insurance claim for the damages but it was denied as an "act of God."

In an unrelated legal action, the Lalimes sued the previous owners of the home they purchased on North Forest Road in Getzville in 2021, following the collapse. They sought nearly $25,000 in damages, claiming the air-conditioning unit and furnace didn't function properly and water was getting into the basement, but in June 2021 withdrew the suit.

The town, county and other defendants have denied responsibility for the damage to the two homes.

Town Engineer Tim Lavocat and Town Attorney Lawrence Meckler said they couldn't comment on the cases while they're in litigation. A public records request filed by The Buffalo News seeking any and all town records related to soil, foundation and structural issues along Newhouse was rejected for the same reason.

Daniel, in a recent interview, said the shifting of the homes' foundations likely is due to issues with their construction; the fact the homes were built on wetlands; or the effect of National Gypsum mines, found underground throughout the area, that were flooded after they were shut down in the 1970s.

He said his site work has not affected soil stability on the other side of Newhouse and noted the road itself doesn't show any signs of buckling or cracking.

Work on the subdivision has proceeded sluggishly.

Daniel blamed supply chain issues for the latest slowdown, though he said he expects to finish the first, demonstration home, valued around $1.2 million, by early next year.

"We're making all the right moves, so that any home we build is going to be here for the next 100 years," said Daniel, who lives next to the development site and said he's never had an issue.

There's still no precise cause for the foundation problems across the street, leaving homeowners to speculate and worry the same thing could happen to other properties on Newhouse.

"Of course," said Tony Carrubba, who lives next to the Lalimes' home. "We bought insurance."