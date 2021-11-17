Foundation aids $2 million expansion at Niagara Hospice House

A grant from the Lockport-based Grigg-Lewis Foundation has started the ball rolling on a planned $2 million expansion of Niagara Hospice House in the Town of Lockport.

In line with its usual policy, the foundation declined to reveal the amount it gave to the project.

An ongoing community fundraising campaign will be held to bring in the money needed to add six residential patient suites to the 10 existing at the Sunset Drive facility. The project will bring Niagara Hospice House's capacity to the maximum allowed by state regulations.

The new wing is targeted for completion in time for the facility's 15th anniversary in June. Grigg-Lewis grants helped fund the original construction project.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.