 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Foundation aids $2 million expansion at Niagara Hospice House
0 comments

Foundation aids $2 million expansion at Niagara Hospice House

Support this work for $1 a month
Niagara Hospice

An aerial view of Niagara Hospice House on Sunset Drive in the Town of Lockport.

 Contributed photo

A grant from the Lockport-based Grigg-Lewis Foundation has started the ball rolling on a planned $2 million expansion of Niagara Hospice House in the Town of Lockport.

In line with its usual policy, the foundation declined to reveal the amount it gave to the project.

An ongoing community fundraising campaign will be held to bring in the money needed to add six residential patient suites to the 10 existing at the Sunset Drive facility. The project will bring Niagara Hospice House's capacity to the maximum allowed by state regulations.

The new wing is targeted for completion in time for the facility's 15th anniversary in June. Grigg-Lewis grants helped fund the original construction project.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Hilarious video shows monster shark slapping fisherman's butt on TikTok

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News