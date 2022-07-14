Foul stench drives Williamsville, Amherst to repair Ellicott Creek dam

In a dam deadlock lasting months, it took a sickening, rotten-egg stench to bring Williamsville and Amherst together.

Village officials on Thursday agreed to join their town counterparts in paying for emergency repairs to put the aging Ellicott Creek dam into operation this summer.

The town and village will split the $41,555 cost of the work, which could start and wrap up this month, Williamsville Deputy Mayor Dan DeLano said.

"We understand this is essentially a Band-Aid, but it's reached an emergency status," DeLano said Thursday at a hastily arranged Williamsville Village Board meeting.

The vote marks an abrupt reversal for the Village Board. In April, the village rejected an offer from the town for the town to pay the full cost of repairs to the dam because village officials wanted a thorough structural analysis performed first.

Williamsville's decision to leave the dam open this year has left much of the creek channel along the western side of Island Park dried out, frustrating town officials and creekfront home and business owners.

The standoff eased earlier this week, after Amherst Supervisor Brian J. Kulpa wrote to Williamsville Mayor Deb Rogers to point out that sharply lower water levels in the channel had produced a strong stench of sulfur under and behind the Amherst Municipal Building.

This smell made some town employees ill, Kulpa said. And nearby businesses reported seeing more vermin.

Kulpa acknowledged some of the sulfur smell stems from the geothermal system that cools the Municipal Building. The well water the system takes in, and the water discharged into Ellicott Creek, contains naturally occurring sulfur.

With the creek channel at a normal level, the sulfur dissipates into the water without issue. But with the dam not in operation, Kulpa said, sulfur in the discharge and in the creek bed is more exposed to air.

This week Rogers and Kulpa engaged in back-and-forth messages about the situation.

"I'm not saying, hey, look it, the village caused this problem for the town, entirely, right? I'm saying, yeah, I got it, the way we operate is part of the problem. So I'll be part of the solution," Kulpa said in an interview. "And more importantly, moving forward, the town needs to have some ownership in this thing. Because, you know, it's an important fixture."

It was DeLano, not Rogers, who called the special Village Board meeting. He said the stench and presence of rats created a public safety issue and the Williamsville Fire Department relies on creek water as a backup option if it can't access hydrant water.

Rogers, who did not attend the meeting, said afterward she doesn't support making the emergency repair.

Cheryl Meyer, a resident, said putting the dam into operation raises the risk of flooding for upstream homeowners like her.

The Village Board didn't allow public comment at the meeting, scheduled 24 hours in advance, but Meyer engaged in an at-times-contentious debate with trustees.

"We're going to flood," Meyer said. "We need your help."

Crews dammed Ellicott Creek, near Island Park, about 90 years ago to prevent damaging flooding downstream in the village. The dam requires personnel to stand on a narrow gangway to manually lower or raise five heavy gates that slide along steel tracks.

When the gates are lowered, Ellicott Creek backs up and fills a channel that runs around the western side of Island Park before it meets the main creek north of the dam and continues under Main Street and over Glen Falls.

Williamsville officials in March announced the dam's structural concrete and metal gate tracks had deteriorated so much it wasn't safe for village Public Works employees to lower the gates this year.

Several homes on South Cayuga Road, as well as a municipal parking lot, sit along the western channel. Further, Britesmith Brewing and the Irishman Pub and Eatery have patio sections backing up to the section of the creek that, this summer at least, largely offered a view of exposed creek bed, stones and dried algae.

Village Board members had said safety concerns far outweighed aesthetic considerations and on April 25 confirmed their desire to seek a study before performing any repairs. However, since that meeting, DeLano and another trustee won election to the Village Board, creating a new working majority ready to take short-term action.