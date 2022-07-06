Foul-smelling flower set for rare bloom at Botanical Gardens: 'Extremely impressive' and 'pretty awful'

Deep inside the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens stands Morty Jr., an attractive, rotten flesh-smelling corpse flower that will soon come into bloom and attract visitors to its uniqueness.

"I think it's something that's super unusual in nature," said Erin Grajek, chief operating officer of the Botanical Gardens. "People really want to get a chance to see it, because otherwise it would be in the deepest jungles of Indonesia, and it's not something that everyone would get to see."

The Botanical Gardens purchased three corpse flowers, also called titan arum or Amorphophallus titanum, of different sizes from a corpse flower dealer who went out of business. Going with an Addams Family theme, the original three are named Morty, Morticia and Fester.

Two years ago, Fester split into four flowers, which resulted in Morty Jr., Pugsley and Wednesday being added to the collection.

Eric Crittenden and his 9-year-old daughter Gracie visit the Botanical Gardens frequently. They are looking forward to Morty Jr.'s big reveal.

"I've been real excited about it ever since we were told about it, so we made a beeline right here," Crittenden said.

Crittenden took a picture of Gracie next to the dormant flower to compare with an eventual after-bloom picture.

"I'm excited to see it bloom," Gracie said.

The foul smell is one of the main selling points of the corpse flower. Despite having experience with them, Grajek never gets used to the smell.

"No. Absolutely not," she said. "It's pretty awful."

Crittenden says he's ready to take on Morty Jr.'s stench, however.

"Yeah, I'm prepared for that," he said.

The smell is most potent in the first 24 to 36 hours after blooming. After 36 to 48 hours, the flower wilts on itself and starts to go dormant.

The corpse flower sends up leaf structures that save the energy in the corm, so that it can flower again. It blooms every four to 10 years, depending on the size of the corm and how much energy is saved.

Grajek describes the look of the corpse flower as an upside-down umbrella with a beautiful, velvety, burgundy color. It can grow as high as eight to 10 feet.

"It's extremely impressive," she said. "It's not like anything you've ever seen. It's not a tulip, daisy or rose."

Based on the Botanical Garden's previous experience with corpse flowers and tracking other botanical gardens, Grajek's best guess for Morty Jr. to flower is less than two weeks.

"Mother Nature's in charge, as always," she said.