Forum planned to promote future of Outer Harbor as state park
Gallagher Pier

A view from the Gallagher Beach Pier at the Outer Harbor on July 6, 2020.

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News

Four local organizations believe the Outer Harbor would be better protected in the long term if designated as a state park, instead of being overseen by Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp.  

Sam Magavern, senior policy fellow of Partnership for the Public Good, will make that case at 7 p.m. April 21 in a free online forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Buffalo Niagara. A short video by Jay Burney, a founder of Our Outer Harbor Coalition, will introduce the program.

All three organizations, as well as co-sponsor 21st Century Park on the Outer Harbor, favor the Outer Harbor being put under the control of State Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.

To register for the forum, go to bit.ly/outerharbor.

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News. 

