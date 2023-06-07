The League of Women Voters of Erie County held a forum for candidates running for five contested Buffalo Common Council seats Tuesday night, but multiple candidates showed up in only one of the races.

Because of the no-shows, only four candidates running for the Ellicott District seat in the June 27 Democratic primary were allowed to participate.

Contenders for the Masten, Lovejoy, North and University districts were sidelined because their opponents were no-shows.

Complete coverage: 2023 Buffalo Common Council elections This year, all Buffalo Common Council seats are up for election and the past few months have seen a bevy of candidacy announcements and candid…

"The candidates all know that if they don't show up, the other ones can't go on stage," said Courtney Friedline of PUSH Buffalo, which co-sponsored the forum that attracted roughly 100 spectators.

Four candidates competing in the Ellicott District primary race answered questions posed by moderator Ramona Gallagher that gauged their thoughts on the most urgent issues facing the district, the city's funding of public schools, and landlord/tenant issues.

Candidate Matt Dearing, a former New York State Assembly staffer who has resided in the district for 24 years, shared his concerns about a lack of affordable, quality housing, and access to fresh, healthy food in the district. Dearing said he would address the former using a multi-pronged approach that included adopting laws that would allow for the creation of a rental board of governors to enable the city to pursue rent control measures and tenant protections through the state's Emergency Tenant Protection Act.

Cedric Holloway, a retired Buffalo police officer and lifelong resident of the Ellicott District, called for fair and equitable development throughout the entire district. He made a pitch to address the growing number of vacant lots in the district which, he said, could be developed to create lost-cost, affordable homes that could help create generational wealth for residents.

Emin "Eddie" Egriu, a Buffalo contractor and perennial candidate for public office, talked about the need for plans to rejuvenate Jefferson Avenue and urged voters to consider adding new faces to the Common Council.

"Don't let those who have been running the show continue running it because we have gotten nothing out of it," Egriu said.

Leah Halton-Pope, senior policy adviser to State Assembly Majority Leader Crystal People-Stokes, said neighborhood stabilization is critical to rebuilding the Ellicott District, as well as supporting small businesses "not just on Jefferson, but throughout the entire district."

In the Democratic primary for the Masten District, India B. Walton, who scored a mayoral primary victory over Mayor Byron W. Brown in 2021 only to be defeated by him after Brown mounted write-in campaign in the general election, attended Tuesday's forum. However, her opponent in the primary, Zeneta Everhart, a staffer for state Sen. Tim Kennedy and mother of a survivor of the May 14, 2022, mass shooting at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue, did not appear.

Kathryn Franco, a social worker who ran unsuccessfully for the University District Common Council seat in 2019, expressed her disappointment over the non-appearance of incumbent Rasheed N. Wyatt at the forum.

"I am absolutely disappointed, but I think it's a disservice to the folks who are wanting to be informed, who want to have an opportunity to be educated about the choices that we have," said Franco.

"Usually these races go uncontested. I was able to force a primary in the University District. Now folks have been left out of that opportunity to learn more about who it is they might cast their vote for in the June 27th primary," she added.

Friedline said incumbent North District Council Member Joseph Golombek Jr. was the only no-show among the invited candidates to offer his regrets to the hosts. Still, his absence resulted in his opponent, Buffalo Public Schools teacher Eve Shippens, feeling as though she was left without a voice.

"I do feel silenced. I feel that there has been a silencing overall about this race. I'm battling a 24-year incumbent who is part of the machine and has a vast amount of resources. I'm coming in with new ideas and a new vision," said Shippens. "It was very easy on an invitation to mark decline because he knew that if he marked declined, I would not get to speak."