Former Wonder Bread bakery among three sites recommended for historic preservation

Three Buffalo landmarks have been recommended as additions to the State and National Registers of Historic Places, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday.

The three nominated properties – including a Buffalo bakery that helped introduce Wonder Bread to America – are among 19 statewide that were made by the state Board for Historic Preservation.

"New York's historical places are priceless treasures that help us connect with the past and our state's rich heritage," Hochul said in a statement.

"These nominations reflect the fantastic breadth of the state's history and the prominent role New York has played in events that helped to sculpt our nation. These additions to the historic registers will help ensure there are resources available to protect these iconic places and that their stories will inspire us long into the future," she added.

The three local properties are the Continental Baking Company Factory, 313 Fougeron St. on Buffalo's East Side; the Perot Malting Company, 100 Childs St. in Buffalo's First Ward; and the St. John Kanty Roman Catholic Church Complex, 101 Swinburne St. off of Broadway in Buffalo's Old Polonia neighborhood.