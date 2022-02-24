Former Williamsville mayors announce run for open Village Board seats

Two former Williamsville mayors have announced they are each running for open seats on the Williamsville Village Board of Trustees when the election is held on June 21.

Mary Lowther, who became the first woman to serve as mayor of the village from 2005 to 2011, and Dan DeLano, who was appointed to the office in December 2017 and served until 2019, have a combined 20 years of experience in village politics.

Lowther is a lifelong resident of the village and Town of Amherst, who previously worked as a controller for a large car dealership in the town. She was a village trustee from 1991 to 1995 and currently serves as the village historian, chairwoman of the Williamsville Historic Preservation Commission and president of the Williamsville Historical Society.

"As we move past the pandemic, our village government needs to refocus on the things that have made our community successful," Lowther said in a statement released Thursday.

"I want to see our government support the local business district, preserve our rich heritage and promote citizen services, parks and green space and community initiatives for all. Dan DeLano and I will not need any on-the-job training and will be ready on day one," she added.