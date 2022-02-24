Former Williamsville mayors announce run for open Village Board seats

Two former Williamsville mayors have announced they are each running for open seats on the Williamsville Village Board of Trustees when the election is held on June 21.
Mary Lowther, who became the first woman to serve as mayor of the village from 2005 to 2011, and Dan DeLano, who was appointed to the office in December 2017 and served until 2019, have a combined 20 years of experience in village politics.
Lowther is a lifelong resident of the village and Town of Amherst, who previously worked as a controller for a large car dealership in the town. She was a village trustee from 1991 to 1995 and currently serves as the village historian, chairwoman of the Williamsville Historic Preservation Commission and president of the Williamsville Historical Society.
"As we move past the pandemic, our village government needs to refocus on the things that have made our community successful," Lowther said in a statement released Thursday.
"I want to see our government support the local business district, preserve our rich heritage and promote citizen services, parks and green space and community initiatives for all. Dan DeLano and I will not need any on-the-job training and will be ready on day one," she added.
DeLano was first elected to the Village Board in 2011 and re-elected four years later. He was named deputy mayor in 2016. DeLano first got involved in public service when he played a key role in blocking a proposal by attorney and government reform activist Kevin Gaughan to dissolve Williamsville in 2010. DeLano is the current chairman of the Village Tree Board and a member of the Williamsville Traffic and Safety Committee.
In a prepared statement Thursday, DeLano said he chose to run for a seat on the current Village Board because he believes it has not worked on the issues that are important to the community.
"As a result, Williamsville has gone from the envy of every village to the poster child for political dysfunction. With Mary Lowther and my experience as former mayors, we will return the focus of the board on improving our community and restoring the reputation of Williamsville," DeLano said.
Lowther and DeLano will run for seats on the board that are currently filled by trustees Dave Sherman and Matt Carson, both of whom were appointed by Mayor Deborah Rogers to serve out the remainder of two unexpired terms on the board.