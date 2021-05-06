Former U.S. Postal Service employee fined $200 for failing to deliver mail

A former U.S. Postal Service employee who pleaded guilty to delaying U.S. Mail was fined $200 by U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah J. McCarthy, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Brandon Wilson, 27, of Buffalo was stopped on Nov. 2, 2020, by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Peace Bridge. In the trunk of Wilson’s vehicle, officers found 701 mailings, including three absentee ballots, a Postal Service employee uniform and employee identification badge, prosecutors said.

The mailings were destined for addresses located in the following ZIP codes: 14227, 14211, 14214. A majority were destined for 14215. The cancellation dates on the first class mailings were between Sept. 16 and Oct. 26, 2020.

When asked by officers about the mailings in his trunk, Wilson initially said they belonged to him and his mother. Wilson later admitted that he was a U.S. Postal Service carrier who kept custody of the mailings after failing to complete his delivery route.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.