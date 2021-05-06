 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former U.S. Postal Service employee fined $200 for failing to deliver mail
0 comments

Former U.S. Postal Service employee fined $200 for failing to deliver mail

Support this work for $1 a month

A former U.S. Postal Service employee who pleaded guilty to delaying U.S. Mail was fined $200 by U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah J. McCarthy, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Brandon Wilson, 27, of Buffalo was stopped on Nov. 2, 2020, by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Peace Bridge. In the trunk of Wilson’s vehicle, officers found 701 mailings, including three absentee ballots, a Postal Service employee uniform and employee identification badge, prosecutors said.

The mailings were destined for addresses located in the following ZIP codes: 14227, 14211, 14214. A majority were destined for 14215. The cancellation dates on the first class mailings were between Sept. 16 and Oct. 26, 2020.

When asked by officers about the mailings in his trunk, Wilson initially said they belonged to him and his mother. Wilson later admitted that he was a U.S. Postal Service carrier who kept custody of the mailings after failing to complete his delivery route.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Above & Beyond 716: Erie Basin Marina Observation Tower

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News