Former state senator Panepinto suspended from law practice for one year

Marc Panepinto, a former state senator who is a partner in a Buffalo law firm, was suspended on Wednesday from practicing law for a year.
His suspension is a result of the same conduct that led to his resignation from the State Senate and put him in federal prison for two months.
That conduct included making unwanted sexual advances to a member of his State Senate staff in January 2016, and then offering her money or future job considerations if she agreed not to cooperate in a state ethics investigation.
Instead of taking Panepinto’s offer, the former staff member tape-recorded the offer – which was made by another staffer acting in Panepinto’s behalf -- according to a ruling issued Wednesday by the Fourth Department of the State Appellate Court.
The “former staff member recorded the conversation. Approximately a week later, [Panepinto] publicly announced he would not seek re-election to the Senate,” the court wrote in suspending Panepinto.
The unwanted sexual advance and the attempt to cover it up led to an FBI investigation and a 2018 guilty plea to a misdemeanor in federal court. In December 2018, Panepinto was sentenced to two months in prison and fined $9,500 by U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Roemer.
Panepinto, a founder and partner at the Dolce Panepinto law firm, could have permanently lost his right to practice law.
Judges in the appellate court said they found him guilty of five acts of professional misconduct, including offering an illegal inducement to a witness and engaging in conduct that would reflect on his honesty or trustworthiness as an attorney, the court said.
Panepinto’s actions in the case were investigated by the state Attorney Grievance Committee.
Support Local Journalism
“Marc understood that there would be consequences for his conduct and he readily accepted responsibility for his actions,” said Panepinto’s attorney, Terrence M. Connors. “He’s grateful that the court recognized his true remorse, full cooperation with the investigation and the substantial punishment already imposed. He will serve his suspension and return eager to advocate for his clients.”
According to the disciplinary ruling, Panepinto also entered into a settlement with a state ethics agency, admitting that his conduct violated the Public Officers Law. In connection with the state ethics case, he paid a civil fine of $10,000.
Panepinto, 55, has been an attorney since 1998. This is his second suspension from practicing law.
He was suspended for one month in October 2001. That suspension came several weeks after he was sentenced for a misdemeanor violation of state election law.
Panepinto served no prison time but paid a fine after admitting that he signed his name as a subscribing witness to some fraudulent nominating petitions. Panepinto was a Democratic Party committeeman at the time of the crime, and was handling petitions for some of the party’s candidates.
Elected as a state senator in November 2014, Panepinto had been in office for 15 months when he announced his resignation in March 2016. Panepinto said he was resigning for personal reasons involving his family and law firm. At that time, he denied that he was under any kind of investigation.
The Dolce Panepinto law firm, which specializes in personal injury lawsuits for injured workers, identifies Panepinto on its website as a founding member of the firm.
In a statement on the website, Panepinto said he has dedicated his career to “fighting insurance companies and dangerous construction contractors on behalf of injured workers.”
“Insurance companies and construction contractors treat workers like they are disposable, when you get hurt they want to kick you to the curb,” Panepinto said on the website. “I have personally represented over 600 union and non-union construction workers over my career. No trial lawyer in New York State has litigated or tried more construction cases than me over the last 15 years.”
Panepinto is the husband of State Supreme Court Judge Catherine Nugent Panepinto.