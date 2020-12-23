Former state senator Panepinto suspended from law practice for one year

Judges in the appellate court said they found him guilty of five acts of professional misconduct, including offering an illegal inducement to a witness and engaging in conduct that would reflect on his honesty or trustworthiness as an attorney, the court said.

Panepinto’s actions in the case were investigated by the state Attorney Grievance Committee.

“Marc understood that there would be consequences for his conduct and he readily accepted responsibility for his actions,” said Panepinto’s attorney, Terrence M. Connors. “He’s grateful that the court recognized his true remorse, full cooperation with the investigation and the substantial punishment already imposed. He will serve his suspension and return eager to advocate for his clients.”

According to the disciplinary ruling, Panepinto also entered into a settlement with a state ethics agency, admitting that his conduct violated the Public Officers Law. In connection with the state ethics case, he paid a civil fine of $10,000.

Panepinto, 55, has been an attorney since 1998. This is his second suspension from practicing law.

He was suspended for one month in October 2001. That suspension came several weeks after he was sentenced for a misdemeanor violation of state election law.