Former State Sen. Cathy Young decides against congressional run in Southern Tier

Former State Sen. Cathy Young said today she will not compete for the open seat in the new 23rd Congressional District, strengthening the bid by Rep. Claudia Tenney of the Utica area to become the Republican candidate.

Young told The Buffalo News Wednesday she had received an "overwhelming outpouring of support" from a variety of people urging her to run, but decided against seeking the Southern Tier seat being vacated by the retiring Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning.

"Representing the Southern Tier in the state Senate for so many years, and deeply understanding and fighting on behalf of our people and communities in Western New York has been the greatest honor of my life," Young said. "I will not be a candidate in 2022 because the timing is not right for me, and instead will continue to focus on advancing economic development and job opportunities across the state through my position at Cornell University.”

After failing in a bid to become Senate minority leader in 2019, the Olean Republican resigned to become executive director of the Center of Excellence for Food and Agriculture at the Cornell University facility in Geneva.

