Former staffer returns to City Hall as chief of staff and deputy mayor

A familiar face has returned to Buffalo City Hall.
Mayor Byron Brown has named attorney Crystal Rodriguez-Dabney as his new deputy mayor and chief of staff.
Rodriguez-Dabney will coordinate all city government departments and divisions to align with his vision, the mayor said in a written announcement.
She returns to city government with a “commitment to innovative and effective leadership that will greatly benefit the residents of Buffalo,” Brown said.
“She is a dedicated public servant with a proven track record of delivering measurable results, who shares my continued mission to build an equitable and inclusive city of opportunity,” he added.
Rodriguez-Dabney began her new role Monday, replacing Elizabeth A. “Betsey” Ball, whose last day was Friday after seven years in the position.
Rodriguez-Dabney most recently served as chief of staff since 2018 to Katherine S. Conway-Turner, president of SUNY Buffalo State College. Rodriguez-Dabney acquired an additional role in 2020, when she was appointed the college's chief diversity officer, overseeing the equity and campus diversity program.
Prior to her work at Buffalo State, Rodriguez-Dabney served as the city's first chief diversity officer. Brown appointed her to that post in 2016.
During her first stint in City Hall, she spearheaded the creation of the Beverly Gray Business Exchange, an incubator space for minority- and women-owned business enterprises and veteran-owned businesses. She also led the crafting of the city’s transgender employee policy, served as a founding representative on the Racial Equity Roundtable of Greater Buffalo; oversaw the implementation of Buffalo’s Empire State Poverty Reduction Initiative; and engineered public/private sector collaboration for diversity, equity and inclusion.
“I am elated to have the opportunity to return to the Mayor’s Office after four years of senior leadership at Buffalo State College,” said Rodriguez-Dabney. “I will use my experience as chief of staff and in equity and inclusion to build upon my predecessor’s successes and work to ensure that every corner of our city continues to participate in this remarkable renaissance. Having grown up on the city’s East Side, I am proof that people can triumph over adversity, and I will dedicate my service to delivering the resources that our residents need to build strong communities from the inside out.”
Rodriguez-Dabney holds an advanced certification in diversity and inclusion from Cornell University and a master of laws and a juris doctorate from the University at Buffalo Law School. She earned her bachelor's degree in social sciences from California State University in San Marcos.