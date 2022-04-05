Former staffer returns to City Hall as chief of staff and deputy mayor

Prior to her work at Buffalo State, Rodriguez-Dabney served as the city's first chief diversity officer. Brown appointed her to that post in 2016.

During her first stint in City Hall, she spearheaded the creation of the Beverly Gray Business Exchange, an incubator space for minority- and women-owned business enterprises and veteran-owned businesses. She also led the crafting of the city’s transgender employee policy, served as a founding representative on the Racial Equity Roundtable of Greater Buffalo; oversaw the implementation of Buffalo’s Empire State Poverty Reduction Initiative; and engineered public/private sector collaboration for diversity, equity and inclusion.

“I am elated to have the opportunity to return to the Mayor’s Office after four years of senior leadership at Buffalo State College,” said Rodriguez-Dabney. “I will use my experience as chief of staff and in equity and inclusion to build upon my predecessor’s successes and work to ensure that every corner of our city continues to participate in this remarkable renaissance. Having grown up on the city’s East Side, I am proof that people can triumph over adversity, and I will dedicate my service to delivering the resources that our residents need to build strong communities from the inside out.”