Former St. John Kanty Church school building to become affordable apartments

It's also in an area targeted for revitalization, including through the state's new $50 million East Side Corridor Economic Development Fund and the East Side Avenues partnership. The project will include gardens, patios and playgrounds to beautify the surrounding neighborhood.

"This project could help save this portion of St. John Kanty's church, while providing housing and increasing those that live in Broadway-Fillmore," said Fillmore Common Councilmember Mitch Nowakowski.

The current building consists of two-story and four-story sections, with 69,280 square feet of space on two-thirds of an acre of land. It now has classrooms, offices and the auditorium with a stage on the upper floor.

The project came in response to a request for proposals issued by the church in October 2019, seeking a buyer to redevelop the building, which has been "severely underutilized" for over 30 years, according to the nonprofit's brochure. That's when it ceased operating as a school.

St. John Kanty dates back to the 1890s, when leaders of St. Stanislaus Roman Catholic Church felt that the parish had grown so large – 20,000 members – that another parish was needed. The school opened in 1894 and had grown to 1,574 students by 1925, when the parish decided to build a new school, which was built from 1930 to 1933.

