Former Squire Shop buildings in Snyder eyed for demolition

The complex of buildings in Snyder that once housed the Squire Shop men’s clothing store is no longer in fashion.
Benderson Development Co., which bought the properties three years ago, plans to demolish the structures on the site and replace them with a mixed-use building on Main Street near Harlem Road.
The company would not go into detail but said it would lay out its plans for ground-floor retail and upper-level apartments soon in a filing with the Town of Amherst.
"We want to do something really special aesthetically that we’ve been, again, discussing with the town to get a look and a feel and a fit that is complementary to that section of Snyder," said Eric Recoon, Benderson’s vice president of development and leasing.
The Squire Shop complex was once a hub of professional and commercial activity in Snyder but has emptied out in recent years and has suffered from a lack of investment.
Nearby business owners and town officials said they welcomed the revival of the prominent site in the Amherst hamlet as long as it fits within the largely residential neighborhood.
"It’s definitely a prime spot. I just hope that the town is thoughtful in what they let them do to keep within the character of the area,” said Rich Scherer, owner of Scherer's Jewelers, which was located in the complex for 20 years before moving across the street in 1987.
The Squire Shop building, at 4548 Main St., and its sister building at 4564 Main take up an entire block between Fruehauf Avenue and Chateau Terrace in Snyder.
Edmund Karnofsky for decades owned the buildings as well as the Squire Shop, which carried a wide selection of men's clothing but was best known for its buffalo-themed silk ties.
The Squire Shop closed in the mid-1990s and that space later hosted several restaurants, including Bistro Vite, Brodo and Squire on Main.
The buildings also once housed The Buffalo News' Northtowns Bureau, as well as a framing shop, a digital media agency, a bridal shop, a dance studio and an M&T Bank branch. In the years since Benderson bought the properties, as well as a neighboring single-family home on Chateau, in March 2018, the buildings have cleared out.
The few signs of the buildings' previous vitality include wine lists scattered in the former restaurant space and a sign in the former Frame and Save thanking customers for 40 years of support.
Support Local Journalism
“It has not affected us, but I hate to see it deteriorate,” said Tom Lewin, owner of Lewin Real Estate and its building located across the street. He said he's seen pieces of molding and other woodwork fall from the exterior of the Squire Shop complex.
Benderson purchased the properties from Karnofsky's widow, Joyce, for $1.36 million. Recoon said a retrofit project doesn't make sense.
"That existing structure has really outlived its useful life," he said. "It’s not a viable redevelopment."
Recoon said he couldn't provide specifics for the development, such as the height of the planned structure, but Benderson plans something "a little more elaborate" than what's now on the site.
The company expects to file plans with the town later this summer but has had preliminary discussions with Amherst officials about the project to make sure it fits with town building and design guidelines.
The Town of Amherst has rezoned 19 acres in Snyder's mixed-use district, centered on Main and Harlem, a change that affects 35 parcels including those at 4548 and 4564 Main St.
Most of the properties were changed from general business zoning to traditional infill zoning, a designation that requires developers to construct buildings close to the sidewalk and at a scale in line with surrounding businesses and residences.
Supervisor Brian J. Kulpa said he's not surprised Benderson has proposed taking down the existing structures and he'll work with the company to make sure whatever replaces them is appropriate for the hamlet.
"We haven't had people banging on our doors to save the building," Kulpa said.
Lewin, the real-estate agent, said it's "stretching it" to call the buildings historic but that doesn't mean Benderson should construct just anything in their place.
"You need some stone. Some brick. Add some character – not just all vinyl,” he said.
Martin L. Quinn, president of the Snyder Pharmacy located just west on Main Street, said a building along the lines of Ellicott Development Co.'s controversial Mosey Hotel & Residences on Main Street in Williamsville, for example, "would never fly" in the hamlet. But he and others in Snyder welcome the revival of the site.
“It will be nice to have something there,” Quinn said. “It’s just been let go.”