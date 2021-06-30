Former Squire Shop buildings in Snyder eyed for demolition

The complex of buildings in Snyder that once housed the Squire Shop men’s clothing store is no longer in fashion.

Benderson Development Co., which bought the properties three years ago, plans to demolish the structures on the site and replace them with a mixed-use building on Main Street near Harlem Road.

The company would not go into detail but said it would lay out its plans for ground-floor retail and upper-level apartments soon in a filing with the Town of Amherst.

"We want to do something really special aesthetically that we’ve been, again, discussing with the town to get a look and a feel and a fit that is complementary to that section of Snyder," said Eric Recoon, Benderson’s vice president of development and leasing.

The Squire Shop complex was once a hub of professional and commercial activity in Snyder but has emptied out in recent years and has suffered from a lack of investment.

Nearby business owners and town officials said they welcomed the revival of the prominent site in the Amherst hamlet as long as it fits within the largely residential neighborhood.