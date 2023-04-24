The Kenan Center in Lockport has chosen a former general manager at Shea's Performing Arts Center as its new executive director.

Bill Patti, who began his job in March, succeeds Susan Przybyl, who retired March 31 after almost 25 years. Patti was chosen by the Kenan Board of Governors after an extensive search process that began late last year.

"The Kenan Center is truly fortunate to have found a leader like Bill Patti to serve as our new executive director," said R. Scott DeLuca, board president. "With Bill at the helm of this organization, we can all rest assured that the Kenan Center will have a very bright future and many fantastic tomorrows."

Patti has also worked as producing artistic director at Highlands Playhouse in Highlands, N.C., director of theater at Episcopal High School in Alexandria, Va., and director of performing arts at Rabun Gap School in Nacoochee, Ga.

He holds a bachelor's degree in English and theater studies from Niagara University and a master's in fine arts from Kent State University.

"I am overjoyed to continue the impactful legacy at the Kenan Center," Patti said. "Susan's tenure has set us up for great success, and I am honored and humbled to be able to bridge Kenan's future."