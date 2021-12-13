Former prosecutor testifies in support of two men convicted of 1993 murder

A court hearing to consider new evidence that could exonerate two men convicted in the 1993 murder of a City of Tonawanda woman opened Monday with testimony from a former prosecutor who concluded they did not kill her, based on his investigation of the case earlier this year when he was still employed by the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

"They were not involved in the murder," David Heraty said of Brian S. Lorenzo and James Pugh, both convicted of murdering Deborah Meindl. She was discovered by her 10-year-old daughter on the afternoon of Feb. 17, 1993, in her home. She was handcuffed, stabbed 11 times and strangled with a necktie.

Judge grants hearing on bid to vacate convictions in 1993 slaying of City of Tonawanda mother An attorney for Brian Scott Lorenzo said new DNA evidence excludes both Lorenzo and James Pugh from the crime scene.

Lorenzo remains incarcerated at Auburn Correctional Facility, while his co-defendant, James Pugh, is out on parole.

Their lawyers sought to admit as evidence in the hearing an unredacted report prepared by Heraty – then a prosecutor in the Appeals Bureau for the District Attorney's Office – about the integrity of the conviction for his superiors.

Lorenzo's attorney, Ilaan Maazel, called Heraty's report a "reliable record."

Pointing finger at infamous inmate, pair convicted in 1993 murder say DNA tests prove they're innocent Lawyers allege that the real murderer of Deborah Meindl may be Richard W. Matt, the convicted killer who famously escaped from prison in 2015.