Former prosecutor testifies in support of two men convicted of 1993 murder

A court hearing to consider new evidence that could exonerate two men convicted in the 1993 murder of a City of Tonawanda woman opened Monday with testimony from a former prosecutor who concluded they did not kill her, based on his investigation of the case earlier this year when he was still employed by the Erie County District Attorney's Office.
"They were not involved in the murder," David Heraty said of Brian S. Lorenzo and James Pugh, both convicted of murdering Deborah Meindl. She was discovered by her 10-year-old daughter on the afternoon of Feb. 17, 1993, in her home. She was handcuffed, stabbed 11 times and strangled with a necktie.
An attorney for Brian Scott Lorenzo said new DNA evidence excludes both Lorenzo and James Pugh from the crime scene.
Lorenzo remains incarcerated at Auburn Correctional Facility, while his co-defendant, James Pugh, is out on parole.
Their lawyers sought to admit as evidence in the hearing an unredacted report prepared by Heraty – then a prosecutor in the Appeals Bureau for the District Attorney's Office – about the integrity of the conviction for his superiors.
Lorenzo's attorney, Ilaan Maazel, called Heraty's report a "reliable record."
Pointing finger at infamous inmate, pair convicted in 1993 murder say DNA tests prove they're innocent
Lawyers allege that the real murderer of Deborah Meindl may be Richard W. Matt, the convicted killer who famously escaped from prison in 2015.
The report contains information from more than 50 people Heraty and a fellow prosecutor interviewed, as well as Heraty's impressions of them in some cases. He interviewed Donald Meindl, the victim's husband; Lorenzo's former girlfriend; a jailhouse informant; a friend of Donald Meindl implicated in the case by two family members; and David Sweat, the inmate who in 2015 escaped from prison with Richard W. Matt, who was gunned down in a shoot-out with police while on the run and who defense lawyers say should have been considered a suspect in Deborah Meindl's murder.
"This evidence has to be seen by the court," Maazel told State Supreme Court Justice Paul Wojtaszek, who presided over the hearing.
The unredacted report likely includes statements from those Heraty interviewed that defense lawyers could find useful in their effort to persuade the judge to vacate the convictions.
But Colleen Curtin Gable, a senior prosecutor in the District Attorney's Office, objected to admitting the report, taking issue with its reliability and saying "there's hearsay throughout this document."
What's more, Curtin Gable, formerly the Homicide Bureau chief, emphasized Heraty's lack of experience investigating serious felony cases. Heraty investigated mainly misdemeanor cases in Buffalo City Court and in suburban courts, and he spent most of his 14 years in the DA's office handling appeals. In the handful of other exoneration cases Heraty worked on for the office, a seasoned district attorney's investigator with past police experience investigating murders conducted the interviews with witnesses. But in this case, Heraty included such an investigator in only one interview.
For the long-retired David Bentley, this latest turn of events defies logic and contradicts who he was as a cop.
She asked Heraty in her cross-examination why he didn't allow them to participate in the interviews.
Support Local Journalism
"There's no particular reason," he replied.
After the single time an investigator accompanied Heraty to an interview, the investigator later gave Heraty pointers about not providing the witnesses information, but how to instead gain information from them, Curtin Gable said.
Nor did Heraty seek guidance from homicide or major crimes prosecutors when interviewing witnesses, she said.
Heraty said District Attorney John J. Flynn asked him and Michael Hillery, then head of the DA’s Appeals Bureau, to conduct "a top to bottom investigation" into Lorenzo and Pugh's convictions, along the lines of the wrongful conviction investigation by the District Attorney's Office that cleared Valentino Dixon of murder in 2018.
Hillery and Heraty found evidence that exonerated Lorenzo and Pugh, but also raised questions about Matt and a long-retired City of Tonawanda detective, David Bentley, who investigated the murder case, according to Maazel.
Heraty interviewed Sweat on the morning of Aug. 25, and Sweat did not indicate he knew anything about Bentley and Matt relating to Deborah Meindl's murder. Later that day, Heraty and Hillery met with their superiors about the investigation.
"We were told our findings were being rejected," Heraty said Monday.
Later, Hillery was demoted and Heraty was transferred.
Flynn has said the personnel moves were not because of their findings.
"I, along with my entire senior leadership team, several of my senior bureau chiefs and most experienced trial attorneys, disagreed with their conclusions due to a lack of any credible evidence," Flynn previously said. "Both attorneys did not accept my decision with the professionalism expected of career prosecutors. Ultimately, I made the decision to remove both prosecutors from the case."
"It's the heart of this hearing," Maazel said of the report's findings.
Curtin Gable said the defense lawyers can summon witnesses to the hearing, where they can be cross-examined, rather than pin their case on a document that she said contained "rank hearsay."
Throughout the daylong hearing, the lawyers objected to one another's questions and the many attempts of the defense team to enter documents into evidence. Wojtaszek reserved ruling on several key requests, including admitting the unredacted report from Heraty.
But, the judge said, "this hearing is not a fishing expedition," to find out if assertions are true.
The hearing is scheduled to resume Tuesday morning with more cross-examination of Heraty by Curtin Gable.