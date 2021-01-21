Former prison escape artist fights for his life in Buffalo hospital

Because of Covid-19 safety restrictions, Sharon Steele said her family was only able to visit Steele once since he was admitted to the ECMC in November.

“They told me we couldn’t visit him until we sign a form saying he will only receive comfort care and pain management,” said Sharon Steele, 39. “ I don’t want to sign that form because my father is a believer in miracles.

“Doctors at other hospitals have told us three or four times that he wasn’t going to survive. He recovered each time. How can anyone say he’s not going to recover again?”

But on Thursday, Sharon Steele said the hospital was no longer asking her family to sign the form and was making arrangements for limited visitation by family members.

Peter K. Cutler, a hospital spokesman, said the hospital is closely following state regulations on visitors for Steele and all of its patients.

"Right now, all hospitals are facing a balancing act, between patient care, Covid-19 safety and trying to accommodate family visits," Cutler said. "It’s a difficult time for everyone involved."