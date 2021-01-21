Former prison escape artist fights for his life in Buffalo hospital

His family members and friends hope Albert J. Steele has one more escape left in him.
Steele, 65, is an ex-convict from South Buffalo who was arrested more than 50 times in his teens and early 20s. As a young man, he escaped from prison four times during one 13-month period.
After serving several prison terms, Steele started a demolition company that over the past two decades has made millions of dollars tearing down vacant and abandoned homes in the city.
But Steele has spent the past six months in several area hospitals for treatment of severe stomach and kidney problems. Family members say he is fighting for his life in Erie County Medical Center.
As sick as he is, Steele survived a bout with the Covid-19 virus, his daughter and health care proxy, Sharon Steele, told The Buffalo News on Thursday.
She said her father tested positive for Covid-19 on Jan. 3. On Tuesday, she said, hospital officials told her that Steele now tests negative for coronavirus.
"He was moved off the Covid-19 unit. Now, we are hoping he can get strong enough for a stomach surgery that he really needs," Sharon Steele said.
She emphasized that her father has received “excellent care … really wonderful care” at ECMC since he was admitted to the hospital two months ago.
Because of Covid-19 safety restrictions, Sharon Steele said her family was only able to visit Steele once since he was admitted to the ECMC in November.
Support Local Journalism
“They told me we couldn’t visit him until we sign a form saying he will only receive comfort care and pain management,” said Sharon Steele, 39. “ I don’t want to sign that form because my father is a believer in miracles.
“Doctors at other hospitals have told us three or four times that he wasn’t going to survive. He recovered each time. How can anyone say he’s not going to recover again?”
But on Thursday, Sharon Steele said the hospital was no longer asking her family to sign the form and was making arrangements for limited visitation by family members.
Peter K. Cutler, a hospital spokesman, said the hospital is closely following state regulations on visitors for Steele and all of its patients.
"Right now, all hospitals are facing a balancing act, between patient care, Covid-19 safety and trying to accommodate family visits," Cutler said. "It’s a difficult time for everyone involved."
Growing up on Abbott Road in South Buffalo, Steele and his brothers formed one of the city’s most notorious crime gangs, one that specialized in auto theft, burglary and other property crimes.
Serving at least five prison terms in his late teens and early 20s, Steele also earned a reputation as a master escape artist. During one 13-month period in 1974 and 1975, he escaped four times from the Erie County Correctional Facility in Alden, once exiting the prison by holding on to the undercarriage of a delivery truck.
Steele told The News he decided to “go straight” after his last prison term ended in the early 1980s. He said he found work as a truck driver, junk yard employee and asbestos removal laborer, eventually saving enough money to start his own demolitions company, Hannah Demolition.
Over a seven-year period, Steele’s company made $10.8 million for tearing down vacant buildings in Buffalo and hauling away the debris, The News reported in 2012.
During his illness, Sharon Steele said she and other family members have been running the company.