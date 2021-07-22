 Skip to main content
Former paramedics union leader admits embezzling funds
A former union leader pleaded guilty to embezzling nearly $95,000 in union funds, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Thursday.

Donald Snyder, 50, of Akron, wrote checks to cash and payable to himself, which he endorsed and withdrew. Prosecutors also said he made unauthorized bank withdrawals between October 2013 and November 2019, when he served as president of the International Association of EMTs and Paramedics, Local 394.

The local represents approximately 200 employees of Twin City Ambulance in Amherst.

None of the funds stolen by Snyder were used for a legitimate union purposes; all were used for his personal benefit, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr.

Snyder pleaded guilty to embezzlement before U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a fine of $250,000. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 17.

The plea is the result of an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor, Office of Labor Management Standards, under the direction of the Boston-Buffalo District Director Jonathan Russo.

