Former nurse at Roswell pleads guilty to tampering with a consumer product

A former registered nurse at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center pleaded guilty Wednesday before U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara to tampering with a consumer product, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said Kelsey A. Mulvey, 28, of Grand Island, faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

Between February and June 2018, Mulvey tampered with and stole controlled medications, including Dilaudid, from medication dispensing machines located throughout the hospital that track and hold controlled substances meant for Roswell patients.

She did so to satisfy her addiction, prosecutors said.

“This case highlights the self-destructive power of addiction and the lengths to which those struggling with substance use disorder will go,” U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy said in a statement.

“This defendant took medications intended to treat cancer patients to feed her own addiction, hurting those who were seriously ill or dying. This case illustrates just how widespread and devastating the damage caused by a one person’s addiction can be," Kennedy added.

