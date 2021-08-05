Former Niagara Falls hotel recognized as Underground Railroad stop

A historical marker was unveiled Thursday at the site of the former Cataract House, a Niagara Falls hotel used as a stop on the Underground Railroad that helped escaped slaves flee to safety in Canada before the Civil War.

The hotel was located at Buffalo Avenue and Old Main Street, opposite today's Red Coach Inn. The site is now within the boundaries of Niagara Falls State Park.

The Cataract House employed a staff of Black waiters who doubled as Underground Railroad agents.

“This historic marker will now designate a location that was important not only to our local heritage, but our national history as well,” Saladin Allah, visitor experience specialist and community liaison at the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center, said in a news release. "This marker will help others realize the vital role our region played in the Underground Railroad and the rich history of Niagara Falls’ Black community."

The Cataract House burned in 1945 and its ruins were demolished the following year.

