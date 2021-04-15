Former Newfane hospital to become inpatient drug rehab facility

Eastern Niagara had moved its 30-bed Reflections inpatient drug rehab facility from Lockport to Newfane in 2018, but returned it to Lockport when it closed the Newfane site in 2019.

Newfane Supervisor Timothy R. Horanburg said the plan for a drug rehab center surprised him.

"If it's managed like ENH did it, it's not a bad thing," Horanburg said after talking to DePola Thursday. "She says it will be run the same way, that everybody will not be allowed out and they'll always be escorted anytime they go anyplace."

DePola said Niagara Recovery Center would start with 40 beds and could grow to 80 beds next year, but even so, the facility would not fill the entire building. She said it's possible other medical tenants could be lined up.

Her 78-bed facility in Harlem, called Elev8 Center New York, employs 60 full-time and 40 part-time employees. DePola said the ratio in Newfane would be similar, and she intends to obtain some per diem employees through a local medical group.

DePola said her company probably would invest about $2 million in interior improvements to the building before opening.