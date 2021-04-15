Former Newfane hospital to become inpatient drug rehab facility

A New York City woman who has worked in the drug rehabilitation field for 34 years plans to convert the former Inter-Community Memorial Hospital in Newfane into an inpatient rehab facility.
Donna Mae DePola would serve as president of the new Niagara Recovery Center if she obtains town and state approvals. The opening is targeted for this January.
Her for-profit company operates in partnership with Diamond Medical Associates of Brooklyn, whose $650,000 purchase offer for the Newfane site was approved by a federal bankruptcy judge March 26.
The seller, Eastern Niagara Hospital, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in November 2019. It will go out of business under terms of a management agreement with Catholic Health, which plans to open a new hospital in the Town of Lockport by January 2023.
DePola said the real estate closing is expected Monday. The legal name of the buyer is 2600 William Street Owner LLC, referring to the Newfane hospital's address.
Eastern Niagara President and CEO Anne E. McCaffrey said last month that she heard the Newfane site would become a nursing home, after a previous buyer from Florida who wanted to open an assisted living facility backed out last year. But the Bankruptcy Court filing didn't say what the Brooklyn buyer's preferred use was.
Eastern Niagara had moved its 30-bed Reflections inpatient drug rehab facility from Lockport to Newfane in 2018, but returned it to Lockport when it closed the Newfane site in 2019.
Newfane Supervisor Timothy R. Horanburg said the plan for a drug rehab center surprised him.
"If it's managed like ENH did it, it's not a bad thing," Horanburg said after talking to DePola Thursday. "She says it will be run the same way, that everybody will not be allowed out and they'll always be escorted anytime they go anyplace."
DePola said Niagara Recovery Center would start with 40 beds and could grow to 80 beds next year, but even so, the facility would not fill the entire building. She said it's possible other medical tenants could be lined up.
Her 78-bed facility in Harlem, called Elev8 Center New York, employs 60 full-time and 40 part-time employees. DePola said the ratio in Newfane would be similar, and she intends to obtain some per diem employees through a local medical group.
DePola said her company probably would invest about $2 million in interior improvements to the building before opening.
Her treatment plan calls for three to seven days of detoxification for patients, rehabilitation for up to 21 days, and then referrals to long-term rehab facilities in Western New York for three to six months.
"We're not even opening an outpatient (facility) because there's so many outpatients up there. We don't want to be competition," DePola said. "We want to be in collaboration because the detox business, there's not that many up there."
DePola, a 34-year veteran of the drug rehab field, formerly operated a training school for substance abuse facility workers on Hertel Avenue in Buffalo for five years.
"I know the area very well and I really enjoy Western New York," DePola said.
She has operated rehab facilities in Middletown, Brooklyn, Harlem and Staten Island.