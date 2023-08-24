The former embattled president of Nardin Academy forced to resign in June filed a federal lawsuit Thursday against the private Catholic school and eight former or current board members and others, charging the school with financial improprieties, academic deficiencies, resisting diversity initiatives and defamation.

Sandra Betters seeks a jury trial to consider her allegations and award damages to compensate her for economic losses, mental anguish and damage to her personal and professional reputation.

She also asks to be reinstated to her former Nardin job.

Nardin Academy announces new leadership after tumult A new board of trustees is in place at Nardin Academy following a tumultuous period that led to the former board's removal on May 29.

"Dr. Betters was faced with a school community full of hatred, vitriol, hysteria and retaliatory intent," according to the lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Buffalo. "Board of Trustees members screamed in her face, threatened her and knowingly spread mistruths about her; faculty members secretly recorded her, spread private and sensitive information about the mental health of her child (who was a student at Nardin), and wrote false complaints in an effort to get Dr. Betters removed from her position; and community members, fueled by lies and false rumors, repeatedly defamed her online and in the media."

Rebecca R. Reeder, interim president at the school, emailed a letter to Nardin parents Thursday afternoon, telling them school administrators and staff have worked hard this summer to prepare for the start of the new school year in two weeks – and bracing them for what they learn about the lawsuit.

"We will defend Nardin energetically and truthfully," Reeder wrote. "We deeply appreciate the support we have received from the Western New York community as we move forward. Our focus is to prepare for a successful start to the new academic year and we will not allow any outside distractions to impact our day-to-day activities."

The two-year tenure of Betters, who submitted her resignation before her removal, was marked by widespread calls for her resignation by faculty, alumni and parents. The Nardin Academy Board of Trustees was ousted by the Paris-based Society of the Daughters of the Heart of Mary, the religious order that founded and oversees the 166-year-old institution. The newly-installed board then removed Betters from her positions as president and ex-officio board member after failing to reach a financial settlement.

"I joined Nardin with the conviction that, together with the Nardin community, we could improve upon an already excellent institution," Betters said in a statement. "I maintained this conviction even after I uncovered the significant misconduct and other troubling behavior described in my complaint."

Therese Forton-Barnes, who helped spearhead Nardin Together, a group that called for change in the school, and is named in the lawsuit, declined comment until she has a chance to read the lawsuit.

