Former malt house nears local landmark nod after owner shares plans to shore up site

Buffalo lawmakers voiced support for landmarking the long vacant, deteriorating Charles G. Curtiss Co. Malt House.
But they want to know how the owner of the 1100 Niagara St. property plans to stabilize and secure the structure so that it doesn’t follow the path of the Great Northern grain elevator saga.
Great Northern, located on Ganson Street, has been called by preservationists a textbook example of how a local landmark allowed to become rundown turns into a crisis leading to the threat of emergency demolition.
The Curtiss Malt building has been “mothballed for 10 years, and we don’t want another grain elevator situation on Niagara Street,” said Niagara Council Member David A. Rivera, whose Council district includes the building.
Earlier this week, the Common Council’s Legislation Committee recommended a local landmark designation for the building. The full Council is expected to vote on it Tuesday.
The committee’s approval came after owner Giles Kavanagh explained he has secured $100,000 to stabilize and secure the building. In about two months, Arc Building Partners will put up a new fence around the property and work on securing parts of the building that need “a bit of work,” including some brick work.
“The building is largely stable, but there are some areas that we can improve the stability and just the security around it,” Giles said during the committee meeting.
Rivera directed Kavanagh to submit to the Council a document outlining the scope of work he will do to reinforce the property and the timeframe for the work to be completed. The purpose is to make sure the building is secure and safe.
“Give us details. I just can’t accept that that’s just going to happen without follow-up,” Rivera said Friday. “Because it’s just not enough to say you’re going to do it. We landmark a building, but there has to be a plan to do something with the building to shore it up, to stabilize it.”
The Curtiss Malt building and property are located along the I-190, across from Bird Island Pier and the Niagara River, just north of the Peace Bridge.
Kavanagh has owned the property for the past eight years.
Kavanagh ultimately wants to renovate the building and possibly turn it into an event space with a rooftop bar, possibly a spa, “maybe some connection to the arts and film,” he said Friday. The four-room, 42,000-square-foot building has a large hall and three rooms facing the Niagara River.
There have been three or four “prospective tenants” interested in the site, he said. He plans to use brownfield and historic tax credits for the project.
“I’m firmly committed to making sure this gets preserved and renovated,” he said. “Step one is securing and stabilizing the building.”
Still, Rivera said he doesn’t want the property to become a case of “demolition by neglect.”
“I’m concerned that if we don’t do something to shore up the building, we could have another grain elevator situation on Niagara Street,” Rivera said. “And that poses a risk to public safety, as well.”
The building's namesake, Curtiss, arrived in Buffalo in 1857 and became a leading businessman, with a focus on grain and malting for the breweries that came with the later influx of German immigrants, according to the landmark application.
Constructed from 1898 to 1899, the malt house features a two-story brick industrial building with a three-story brick addition to the rear, facing the railroad tracks and the former Erie Canal.
A reinforced concrete grain elevator was added in 1922 to the southwest corner of the building, along with a stucco-frame addition along the south façade with a shed roof and a gabled-roof frame office building on the East Side.
The business and building were sold in 1911 to Fleischmann Co. but ceased operating when Prohibition began. It became a farmer's cooperative grain warehouse from 1920 until 1982, when it began to deteriorate under a series of owners and poor maintenance.