Former malt house nears local landmark nod after owner shares plans to shore up site

“The building is largely stable, but there are some areas that we can improve the stability and just the security around it,” Giles said during the committee meeting.

Rivera directed Kavanagh to submit to the Council a document outlining the scope of work he will do to reinforce the property and the timeframe for the work to be completed. The purpose is to make sure the building is secure and safe.

“Give us details. I just can’t accept that that’s just going to happen without follow-up,” Rivera said Friday. “Because it’s just not enough to say you’re going to do it. We landmark a building, but there has to be a plan to do something with the building to shore it up, to stabilize it.”

The Curtiss Malt building and property are located along the I-190, across from Bird Island Pier and the Niagara River, just north of the Peace Bridge.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Kavanagh has owned the property for the past eight years.

Kavanagh ultimately wants to renovate the building and possibly turn it into an event space with a rooftop bar, possibly a spa, “maybe some connection to the arts and film,” he said Friday. The four-room, 42,000-square-foot building has a large hall and three rooms facing the Niagara River.