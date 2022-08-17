Former jail deputy pleads not guilty after Highmark Stadium incident

Erie County prosecutors have shed more light on the arrest of a former jail deputy at the Garth Brooks concert July 23.

The District Attorney’s Office says John A. Gugino, 46, of Hamburg, was charged with criminal trespass and two counts of harassment for struggling with deputies who were ejecting him from Highmark Stadium because he had been using profanity.

Ex-jail deputy, recently convicted, hospitalized after fracas with sheriff's personnel, sister says Former Deputy John A. Gugino, 45, was entering a men’s room at Highmark Stadium when an on-duty deputy saw him and called him corrupt, said his sister Jill Gugino-Redman, whose account of the episode comes from her brother.

Gugino pleaded not guilty Tuesday to the trespassing charge, which is a misdemeanor, and the harassment charges, which are violations, in Orchard Park Town Court.

Prosecutors say Gugino swore at deputies, refused to comply with orders and struggled with them, scratching one deputy on the forearm and threatening another. This was days after Gugino was sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge in Hamburg Town Court on a misdemeanor drug count lodged when he was still employed as a jail deputy.

Gugino has given a different account of the incident at Highmark Stadium. He said that during the concert, he was walking out of the men’s room when he saw an on-duty sheriff’s deputy who played a role in charging him with drug possession. The two argued and profanity was used. Gugino has told The News that as more deputies gathered, he repeatedly offered to leave the stadium, but was instead taken to the ground and arrested.

In a news release detailing the charges against Gugino, the District Attorney’s Office said it investigated the incident and found no misconduct by law enforcement officers. Prosecutors also said they are asking a Hamburg Town Justice to re-sentence Gugino in light of his new arrest.