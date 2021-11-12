Former Holding Center nurse loses appeal over firing

"In her briefing, Dolac argues that she was suffering from extreme stress and therefore could not communicate with her employer," according to the ruling. "But she cites to no cases that support her proposition that she did not have to communicate with her employer."

Sinatra, in his May 2020 ruling, said he was "unaware of any case law in which a person may be considered disabled under the Americans with Disabilities Act because of a relative's illness or providing care for a relative."

The appellate court also sided with Sinatra on the age discrimination claim.

"Much of Dolac’s briefing explains that she would like the chance to replead so she can more clearly state the ages of the younger nurses who allegedly replaced the older nurses," according to the appellate ruling. "Such allegations fail to cure the fatal defect in her pleading: the lack of any allegation that she was fired because of her age."

County officials, at the time of her firing, denied any link between Dolac's termination and her care for her husband. They also said Dolac never provided medical evidence of her disability.

Her termination letter accused her of insubordination; failure to report to work without authorization for an extension after expiration of approved sick leave; failure to follow procedures for reporting sick; neglect of job duties; and failure to follow job instructions or directions.

