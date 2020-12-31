Former first lady surprises Barack Obama with drawing by Buffalo artist exonerated of murder

The former president wrote about Dixon’s release from prison and the work he has done as an advocate for prison reform.

"Today, Valentino travels extensively to share his story and promote the need for criminal justice reform. And thankfully, for me and for so many others, he continues to draw," Obama wrote.

Dixon told The Buffalo News on Thursday that he was thrilled to hear of the accolades from the nation’s first Black president, a man who is a hero to him.

“It’s a beautiful thing, I don’t know if it gets any better than this,” Dixon said. “I consider President Obama and his wife two of the most influential Black Americans in the history of this country. She bought one of my drawings and he’s talking about me. I can’t tell you how much that means to me.”

Dixon said an assistant to Michelle Obama called him about three weeks before Christmas and told him that the former first lady had watched a story about Dixon on HBO's "Real Sports" with Bryant Gumbel.

Michelle Obama wanted to buy one of his drawings for the former president, who is an avid golfer, Dixon said. He sold her a drawing of the famous 12th hole at the Augusta National course, where the Masters Tournament is held each year.