Former first lady surprises Barack Obama with drawing by Buffalo artist exonerated of murder

One blessing after another has come to Valentino Dixon since 2018, when he was freed from prison after serving 27 years for a murder he did not commit.
One of the best yet happened on Wednesday, when former President Barack Obama applauded him in a message to his 34 million Instagram followers.
Obama spoke about Dixon, his struggles, his efforts to inspire prison reform and his talent for art in a message about a Dixon drawing that former first lady Michelle Obama gave him as a Christmas gift.
Dixon, 51, of Buffalo, specializes in drawing scenes from famous golf courses. It is a talent he began to develop during his long haul in state prisons.
"For Christmas, Michelle surprised me with this drawing of the 12 hole at Augusta National by the terrific artist @ValentinoDixon. It's an incredible piece, but the story behind it is even better," Obama posted. "Valentino grew up in Buffalo, New York, and developed a great skill and passion for drawing from a young age. Unfortunately, when he was 21, he was wrongfully convicted for a crime he didn't commit and sentenced to a minimum of 38 1/2 years in prison."
The former president wrote about Dixon’s release from prison and the work he has done as an advocate for prison reform.
"Today, Valentino travels extensively to share his story and promote the need for criminal justice reform. And thankfully, for me and for so many others, he continues to draw," Obama wrote.
Dixon told The Buffalo News on Thursday that he was thrilled to hear of the accolades from the nation’s first Black president, a man who is a hero to him.
“It’s a beautiful thing, I don’t know if it gets any better than this,” Dixon said. “I consider President Obama and his wife two of the most influential Black Americans in the history of this country. She bought one of my drawings and he’s talking about me. I can’t tell you how much that means to me.”
Dixon said an assistant to Michelle Obama called him about three weeks before Christmas and told him that the former first lady had watched a story about Dixon on HBO's "Real Sports" with Bryant Gumbel.
Michelle Obama wanted to buy one of his drawings for the former president, who is an avid golfer, Dixon said. He sold her a drawing of the famous 12th hole at the Augusta National course, where the Masters Tournament is held each year.
Dixon said his interaction with the Obamas is one of many exciting things that have happened to him since 2018, when he was exonerated and freed after 27 years in prison for a 1991 murder case.
His inspiring story, originally publicized by Buffalo media outlets, has been picked up by magazines, newspapers and television news shows all over the country.
He said he has spoken about his life story and the need for criminal justice reform at universities, schools and golf clubs all over the United States.
Dixon said he has also spoken in several other countries, including Great Britain and Australia, and said he is lining up more speaking engagements for later, after pandemic travel restrictions are lifted.
His drawings have been purchased by golfers and golf clubs all over the nation. While he declined to say how much Michelle Obama paid for his Augusta drawing, he said, “I now get tens of thousands of dollars for some of my artwork.”
He also has a show on YouTube, called "Draw and Talk With Me."
“I’ve had a lot of interesting guests on the show, including four Hall of Fame athletes,” Dixon said. “I draw something, and I talk with the guest about some important issue that is going on today.”
He said he is working to line up donors to fund a community center for teenagers on Buffalo’s East Side.
“I grew up in a neighborhood where I was surrounded by drugs and hopelessness. I want to help build a place where kids can be encouraged and inspired,” Dixon said.
Dixon said he is developing a line of greeting cards and a line of golf clothing and equipment, all featuring his artworks.
And he recently finished a book about his journey, “The Soul of an Unfree Man,” which he said will be published in March.
“I was 21 when I went into prison, 48 when I was released. I’m 51 now,” Dixon said. “God protected me. I had many friends in prison who never got out. I want to use my story to inspire others and give hope to others.
"I also am pushing for sentencing reforms. It’s not just about innocent people going to prison. It’s about people being sentenced to way more time than they should have been for the crimes they committed.”
Dixon was sentenced to 38 years to life in prison for the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Torriano Jackson.
He passed the time behind bars by drawing. Many of the images he sketched were landscapes of golf courses, a subject Dixon picked up after a warden spotted his talent and asked Dixon if he could do a golf drawing for him.
Living in a cell inside drab prison walls, Dixon found escape in the bright greens and blues skies of golf courses. He continued to do golf drawings for years, using colored pencils sharpened down to the nub, as reported in an Oct. 9, 2019, Buffalo News article.