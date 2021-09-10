Former Erie County Water Authority commissioner gets $179K job as its general counsel

With these changes, the Water Authority is growing its legal staff by one full-time position, for a total of nine full- and part-time jobs. The title of senior associate attorney is new and created explicitly for Murphy, who is now focusing more exclusively on municipal agreements and other related legal work, Carney said. Aside from staff lawyers, the authority also pays outside attorneys to handle authority business.

"We didn’t want to lose talent like that," Schad said. "She’s been extremely helpful to us."

Murphy, Carney and Schad were part of the leadership team faced with overhauling the Water Authority and instituting reform measures after a state agency that oversees public authorities formally censured the Erie County Water Authority and its board in 2018 for repeatedly breaking laws and best practices regarding openness, transparency and independent oversight and governance.

Since then, the authority has operated with far more transparency, with the board maintaining more direct authority over departments. The board has also consistently raised water rates on businesses and residents to cover costs associated with a long-term strategic plan for investments in the county's aging water delivery system.