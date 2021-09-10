Former Erie County Water Authority commissioner gets $179K job as its general counsel

Mark S. Carney, a former Erie County Water Authority commissioner and major Democratic Party donor, has been hired to serve as the new general counsel for the Erie County Water Authority.
The authority has long been a steady provider of high-paying political patronage jobs. Carney is the latest in a string of former commissioners to accept a full-time position at the Water Authority after first serving as a commissioner.
Appointed to the Water Authority Board in 2019, Carney earned $22,500 a year as a commissioner. He chose not to run for a second term in March but was hired as the authority's top attorney on June 24.
In his new, full-time job, which he started on July 1, Carney now earns $179,275 per year.
Carney previously worked in private practice before joining the Lipsitz Green Scime Cambria law firm two years ago. He said he was looking for a change in his legal career and wanted to take on a more administrative role with the Water Authority.
"I have no contract; I am an at-will employee," he said. "They can fire me tomorrow. And certainly, I have 35 years legal experience, both with my own firm and with Lipsitz Green."
The last Water Authority commissioner to be given a high-paying job at the agency was Earl L. Jann Jr., a commissioner who was appointed as executive director in a highly controversial and secretive move in 2017. When Jann was first appointed to the executive director position, he was given a salary of $145,000 and an employment contract that made him expensive to fire.
Carney will make $30,000 more as general counsel than Jann made starting out as executive director.
He is also a major Democratic Party donor, having personally contributed more than $45,000 to the Erie County Democratic Committee, party chairman Jeremy Zellner and a host of other Democratic candidates over the past five years.
Unlike Jann, however, Carney is not entitled to employment perks, aside from participating in the state pension system, and would not be entitled to a big payout if he is dismissed from his post, said Carney and Water Authority Chairman Jerome Schad. He also receives his health care benefits through his wife, not through the Water Authority.
Carney said he did not know the general counsel position would be opening up when he decided to step down as commissioner. Schad said he couldn't recall whether there had been discussion of the position opening up. The position was publicly advertised and multiple people applied, Carney said.
Carney succeeds Margaret Murphy, the former general counsel who has now been moved into a new job title of "senior associate attorney," which will actually diminish her annual pay by $1,282. She was previously earning the same salary that Carney now receives, but she was uninterested in dealing with the administrative and personnel work required of the general counsel post, Schad said.
With these changes, the Water Authority is growing its legal staff by one full-time position, for a total of nine full- and part-time jobs. The title of senior associate attorney is new and created explicitly for Murphy, who is now focusing more exclusively on municipal agreements and other related legal work, Carney said. Aside from staff lawyers, the authority also pays outside attorneys to handle authority business.
"We didn’t want to lose talent like that," Schad said. "She’s been extremely helpful to us."
Murphy, Carney and Schad were part of the leadership team faced with overhauling the Water Authority and instituting reform measures after a state agency that oversees public authorities formally censured the Erie County Water Authority and its board in 2018 for repeatedly breaking laws and best practices regarding openness, transparency and independent oversight and governance.
Since then, the authority has operated with far more transparency, with the board maintaining more direct authority over departments. The board has also consistently raised water rates on businesses and residents to cover costs associated with a long-term strategic plan for investments in the county's aging water delivery system.
Carney told The Buffalo News back in March that he was not running for a second term as commissioner because he had accomplished what he felt needed to be done and wanted to refocus his efforts on his legal career. This week, he said he felt well equipped to address the Water Authority's legal and personnel issues. With more money being invested in capital projects, he said, there is more legal work for authority attorneys to process.
Schad, meanwhile, said that while he still regrets his vote to name Jann, a former pharmaceutical representative and Marilla town supervisor, as the Water Authority's executive director in 2017, he has no regrets about naming Carney as general counsel because Carney clearly has the necessary skills to do the job.
"He’s got the skill set to do this," Schad said. "So far, it’s been a good experience."