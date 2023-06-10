Al Dirschberger, the former commissioner of Erie County's Department of Social Services, was released from prison last week after serving four years in custody on a 2019 rape conviction.

He was sentenced to five years in prison after a jury found him guilty of raping a 28-year-old county social worker – his subordinate employee – while the two attended an Albany conference in 2017.

The conviction on two felony sex-related charges followed a weeklong trial. Dirschberger had been offered a plea deal that would have resulted in no jail time, but he refused the offer. He lost on his appeal of his conviction and sentence.

Dirschberger, 59, was released Wednesday from the Groveland Correctional Facility, a medium-security prison in Livingston County, and will remain on parole for 10 years.

The victim, meanwhile, launched a civil suit against both Dirschberger and Erie County, claiming that the county should have been aware of Dirschberger's improper behavior before the rape. That case is still active.

In April 2019, the issue for the jury was whether Dirschberger engaged in sexual activities with the female employee without her consent. Jurors ultimately accepted the accuser's account that Dirschberger raped her in her hotel room despite some resistance and her intoxicated state after hearing her testimony, supporting testimony and medical evidence presented.

Dirschberger testified the two engaged in consensual sex and that she invited him in. Video presented in his defense showed interactions between the two of them at a bar and in public spaces at the hotel.

The third-degree rape charge covers instances in which a person does not give consent to sex or is incapable of giving consent. The third-degree criminal sexual act charge refers to other sexual conduct with a person who did not give consent.

During sentencing, the social worker gave a lengthy and emotional statement in Albany County Court about how her life has been torn apart by both the sexual assault and the trial. She was subsequently diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

The Buffalo News does not identify victims of sexual assault without their consent.

Dirschberger did not speak at sentencing, but numerous character reference letters were submitted to the judge on his behalf.

While incarcerated, Dirschberger wrote eight articles for the "Prison Professors" newsletter, geared toward offering insight and support toward other people in jail. He referenced his disbelief and "disillusionment" in the jury verdict. He described his own actions as "a moral and ethical mistake," but still contends that his behavior did not amount to criminal behavior.

He will remain on parole until June 2033.