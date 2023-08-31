The former president of SUNY Erie Community College is suing ECC's faculty union and its president for defamation over written remarks posted on the union website and emailed to hundreds of members.

The message on the Faculty Federation of ECC website from FFECC President Andrew Sako accuses Balkin of "deception, slashing and burning in order to dismantle the college and rebuild it into a low-rate trade school," among other statements.

Balkin is seeking $300,000 in damages, and the lawsuit indicates he will seek more if the union continues to defame him. He says the remarks are false and malicious, but the union refused a request his attorney made earlier this month to take down the post or correct it.

Balkin's lawsuit, filed in state Supreme Court in Niagara County, says Sako and the FFECC have "irreparably damaged" Balkin's reputation as a college president or chief executive.

Balkin, who resigned as president of ECC in December, is among the candidates for the presidency of Buffalo State University who submitted applications for the job prior to a July 1 deadline.

Sako published the post on the union's website and emailed it to members on July 27.

The post, which as of Thursday was still live on the FFECC site, does not refer to Balkin by name, but it’s clear “the former president” of ECC referred to is Balkin.

Balkin’s complaint says he is not a public figure – a designation that allows much more latitude in public comments under free speech laws – “nor has he voluntarily injected himself into a matter of public concern in an attempt to influence the outcome of a controversy.”

Balkin signed an agreement not to say anything negative about ECC when he resigned in December, and he has never disparaged the college, the union or Sako.

Balkin "had a good reputation in the community as a college president and was known as having a good character,” the complaint states.

Balkin served as ECC president for barely 11 months last year, and became a target of opposition by the faculty union almost immediately after taking office in February 2022.

He was hired after a national search for a leader who would save the financially troubled college from going bankrupt or worse in the face of a $9 million deficit and plunging enrollment exacerbated by the Covid pandemic.

But his efforts to “right-size” the three-campus college by consolidating duplicate administrations and departments and eliminating low-performing programs led to FFECC accusations that he was trying to close ECC’s South Campus and balance its budget on the backs of faculty.

As it turned out, Balkin used retirement incentives and layoffs to eliminate some 210 positions, the vast majority affecting three other ECC unions representing administrators, staff and maintenance workers, not faculty and librarians.

He succeeded in turning a looming deficit into a $21 million reserve balance by fall 2022, but by then Sako and other union leaders had spent months painting him as the enemy.

After discovering he was exploring consolidating ECC’s City Campus library with the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library’s downtown branch, an ECC librarian and FFECC member complained that Balkin had intimidated her during an argument about the idea.

ECC’s Board of Trustees suspended Balkin, who ultimately resigned in December. He recently confirmed he had been nominated for and applied to the Buffalo State presidential search.

The July “update” from Sako posted to the union website and emailed to hundreds of union members came seven months after Balkin left ECC, and its primary focus is the previous year’s battle against him.

“Fellow FFECC Members,” the post begins. “Post-pandemic we have been through hell, from the changing college leadership and the storms to the anti-union, anti-humanistic antics of the former president and his enablers that contributed to a negative public image of SUNY Erie.”

Sako’s post goes on to accuse Balkin of “greatly devaluing” ECC South Campus and claims he did not support “an ECC presence in the Southtowns” and “signed off on” agreements to rent space there to outside organizations.

The post also credits the union with forcing Balkin out.

“The FFECC and others pushed back on the conduct of the previous president’s comments and actions: his deception, slashing and burning in order to dismantle the college and rebuild it into a low-rate trade school, and 10 months of blaming the FFECC, and the old, lazy faculty for any and all problems at SUNY Erie,” it says. “We fought until the board and others saw his true colors and realized they hired the wrong person!”

Sako and the union did not respond to requests for comment from The Buffalo News.

After the union made the post public, Balkin’s lawyer, who is also his brother, Patrick Balkin of the Lockport firm Jackson & Balkin, sent an Aug. 8 letter to the FFECC demanding it remove the post within 10 days or face legal action.

The union did not respond.

The complaint contends that the statements were intended to harm Balkin's reputation and that they were false or made with reckless disregard to the truth and were made with malicious intent.

Balkin referred a request for an interview with The Buffalo News to his attorney. Patrick Balkin has not responded to a request for comment.