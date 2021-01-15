Former director of Niagara SPCA abruptly replaces successor as 5 board members quit

The SPCA of Niagara, which has built a reputation for infighting amid its leaders in recent years, added to it Friday.
The SPCA board's attorney, Bradley D. Marble, announced that the board held a special meeting Thursday night and fired Timothy G. Brennan, who until last month had been the organization's executive director.
Marble said in an interview that there were seven members available for the meeting in which board members removed Brennan and brought back Amy L. Lewis as executive director.
But he said five board members have resigned in the past week, including Susan Agnello-Eberwein, who had been the board president.
"The animals are well cared for. There's no disruption in the operations of the shelter," Marble said.
Lewis had stepped down in August 2018 and was replaced by Brennan, who drew the ire of some in the animal rescue community as well as three board members who resigned in the fall of 2019.
Brennan, who was downgraded to shelter manager last month, said he has hired attorney Vincent M. Miranda to represent him and seven other "key employees" of the SPCA who resisted what they considered undue interference and micromanaging from the board in operations and personnel decisions.
"This was just a move on their part to beat us to the punch, because we've been threatening to go to the press for the last two or three weeks. They had to come up with something to let me go," Brennan said.
Exactly what that was, Marble wouldn't say because it was a "entirely a personnel matter."
Asked if Brennan was dissatisfied with the December changes in management structure, Marble said, "I believe that played a part, yes."
Brennan said he and the other employees wrote to the board complaining about the interference.
"Our thought was there would be an investigation into some of our concerns and our allegations, and that the investigation would resolve the issues," Brennan said.
He said Miranda met with Marble yesterday about "how we could resolve the differences. Then, just out of the blue, the board had an emergency meeting (Thursday) night," Brennan said.
In November 2019, Lewis went public with her complaints about Brennan's management work and said she had resigned as a consultant to the SPCA in protest.
She and animal rescuers blasted Brennan for alleged improper euthanasia of a large dog and alleged maltreatment of other animals. There was also a controversy over whether the board was being given false euthanasia statistics.
Barbara Carr, former executive director of the SPCA Serving Erie County, was hired to investigate the situation. In January 2020, her 45-page report cited a "culture of mistrust" at the Wheatfield site but said Brennan's reaction to the dog euthanasia case was "swift and appropriate."
Carr also said Brennan's comments to some of his colleagues were "rude and inappropriate."
It was Carr's second investigation of the Niagara SPCA. In a scathing 2012 report, she detailed a scandal involving mass killings of animals in 2011 to respond to overcrowding at the shelter. The entire top management at the time was fired and the entire board resigned.
Last month, the Niagara SPCA announced that the board had abolished the position of executive director. It made Brennan director of shelter operations and hired Niagara Falls businessman Patrick Proctor as director of business development, in charge of fundraising.
Now, Marble said, Lewis has been rehired as the permanent executive director, Brennan is out and Proctor remains as director of business development, but he reports directly to the board, although Lewis is his superior.
The five board members who quit have not yet been replaced. Besides Agnello-Eberwein, they include LuAnn Brown, Jennifer Ruggiero, Jacqueline DeCarlo and Anthony Seuss. Scott Bax is the new board president, Marble said.
Lewis, Agnello-Eberwein, Bax and Miranda did not immediately return calls from The Buffalo News.