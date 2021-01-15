Former director of Niagara SPCA abruptly replaces successor as 5 board members quit

The SPCA of Niagara, which has built a reputation for infighting amid its leaders in recent years, added to it Friday.

The SPCA board's attorney, Bradley D. Marble, announced that the board held a special meeting Thursday night and fired Timothy G. Brennan, who until last month had been the organization's executive director.

Marble said in an interview that there were seven members available for the meeting in which board members removed Brennan and brought back Amy L. Lewis as executive director.

But he said five board members have resigned in the past week, including Susan Agnello-Eberwein, who had been the board president.

"The animals are well cared for. There's no disruption in the operations of the shelter," Marble said.

Lewis had stepped down in August 2018 and was replaced by Brennan, who drew the ire of some in the animal rescue community as well as three board members who resigned in the fall of 2019.

Brennan, who was downgraded to shelter manager last month, said he has hired attorney Vincent M. Miranda to represent him and seven other "key employees" of the SPCA who resisted what they considered undue interference and micromanaging from the board in operations and personnel decisions.