Former county legislator lined up to take Erie County Water Authority post

Former Erie County Legislator Michele M. Iannello has thrown her hat in the ring for consideration as the next Erie County Water Authority commissioner, a political patronage post that oversees the county's main water utility.

She is the only person to apply for the $22,500-a-year board position and is expected to be appointed by the county Legislature.

An Amherst resident and politically connected Democrat, Iannello is vice president of a residential and commercial security services firm. She is also a former two-term Erie County legislator and Kenmore village trustee. She is married to State Supreme Court Justice Dennis E. Ward, a former Board of Elections commissioner, and is sister-in-law to former Amherst Town Supervisor Daniel J. Ward.

Iannello would replace Democratic Commissioner Mark S. Carney, a lawyer and party donor who was appointed commissioner in 2018 and is stepping down this month after completing his term.

Iannello said she values transparency and ethics, has relevant experience, and wants to focus on improving the county's aging infrastructure so the authority can to continue to provide safe, high-quality drinking water.

