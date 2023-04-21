A Depew man who is a former Wyoming County Corrections Officer has been charged federally with distribution and possession of child pornography.

A grand jury returned an indictment Friday charging James D. Sutton, 37, in relation to distributing child pornography in October 2021 and possessing images of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor on three different cellular telephones in February, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Sutton was arraigned Friday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael J. Roemer and was held pending a detention hearing on April 24. The charges carry a penalty of five to 20 years in prison.

The investigation was conducted by the New York State Police, with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation Human Trafficking Task Force and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.