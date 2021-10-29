Former community organizer finds calm in downtown bookstore

Longtime PUSH Buffalo leader Aaron Bartley has turned the page from community organizer to book proprietor.
Bartley, 46, was feeling "a little burned out" after 21 years of community and labor activism - the last 13 as co-founder and executive director of PUSH Buffalo, the grassroots housing organization that has affected change on the West Side.
He opened FITZ Books and Waffles at 433 Ellicott St. in November 2020, allowing him to delve into his passion for books and social change and pursue the internal balance he seeks.
"The change has been pretty drastic in a good way," Bartley said. "I find every day that I have a sense of quiet and calm that I haven't had in years. I'm not quite there entirely, but I have little feelings of it every day."
The bookstore featuring Bartley's carefully curated selection of new and used books is named for his late Uncle Brian Fitzpatrick. "Fritz" used to maintain properties on the block years ago, and lived in one in exchange for work. A portrait of him by wheat-paste artist Max Collins hangs on a wall.
Three tables in the center of the room reflect the bookstore's themes: fiction and poetry, contemporary art, and social movements and analysis.
Sections include Labor, Cities, Literary Criticism, Mind/Body/Spirit, Hip-hop Culture, Whiteness Studies, and Indigenous Studies.
"Given that it was a passion project, I felt I would be most energized if I was selling books that I loved, and that helped me become the person I am," Bartley said.
The sections Empire and Capital are among them. "That's the most unique," Bartley said. "I've always had an interest in who's behind the curtain in capitalism, and those two are entwined in the way I look at the world."
Beyond books, Bartley recently started serving authentic Belgian waffles in the back of the store along with coffee and soda.
"I knew if I was going to do books, there had to be a draw because books don't draw more than 1 or 2% of people who are into books. I wanted something delicious and simple, and wouldn't require ordering lots of things," Bartley said.
His waffle journey began 12 years ago in Cincinnati. "I bit into this waffle at a waffle stand, and I sensed that my life was changing," Bartley said.
The Liege waffles Bartley prepares in a commercial kitchen are made with yeast, butter and caramelized pearl sugar. After the dough is refrigerated overnight, he mashes the sugar into the elastic shape to add sweetness.
The bookstore also hosts readings. Laura Morris is coming Nov. 11, two days after her translation of Albert Camus' "The Plague" is published by Knopf Doubleday. News' editorial cartoonist Adam Zyglis is coming Nov. 12 to sign copies of his new book, "You Know You're From Buffalo If..."
Grandmaster Flash spoke at the bookstore Sept. 30, and mayoral candidate India Walton was there with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for a private meeting Oct. 23 with striking Starbucks workers, prior to AOC's endorsement of Walton at the Town Ballroom.
Bartley was at that get-out-the-vote rally under the moniker DJ Dialectic, playing warm-up songs by Montell Jordan, Jill Scott, Hector Lavo and Earth, Wind & Fire.
Organizing Harvard
Bartley's mother owns the longtime fixture Maureen's Buffalo Wholesale Flower Market, one door down from the bookstore. Bartley's father, John, is a retired computer programmer living in Tacoma, Wash., and a former fiddle player in Happy Richie's Polka Band. A younger sister teaches in Portland, Ore.
Bartley said his world view was shaped by the economic and racial disparities he saw in the city while growing up in North Buffalo and attending City Honors.
His political activism began in Swarthmore College, where he earned a political science degree. After graduating, he took an internship with the AFL-CIO working with striking immigrant janitors in a Denver suburb, in a successful campaign to gain union recognition.
Attending Harvard Law School, however, he said he felt out of touch with his classmates.
"At Harvard Law School, the career track is very much about fitting into a particular set of 10 law firms that everyone is striving to get into," Bartley said. "There was a small subset of law students – maybe five or 10 per year out of 550 – who were committed to social justice issues."
After discovering the world's wealthiest educational institution was paying service workers $7 an hour without benefits, with many of the jobs outsourced to low-wage companies, he and two other students co-founded the Harvard Living Wage Campaign.
"We had a simple demand," Bartley said. "Raise the wage to $10.25 and give everybody health care."
The three-year campaign brought national attention to the plight of Harvard's poorly paid service workers. The rallies drew thousands and garnered support from politicians, including Massachusetts senators John F. Kerry and Edward Kennedy. Boston Globe editorials endorsed the campaign's stance. The campaign succeeded in doing what many thought was impossible: Harvard agreed to pay $10 million in annual wage and benefit gains for more than 2,000 janitors, dining service workers and others.
After Harvard, Bartley worked on the Service Employees International Union's "Justice for Janitors" campaign. It was the union's first mass mobilization of Latino immigrants.
"The important part of that campaign was getting tens of thousands of brown people – immigrants – visibility and some power and recognition," Bartley said. "I learned a lot, especially from Latin Americans who had done a lot of organizing in their home countries."
In the end, 2,000 workers received health care gains and slight wage increases – better than before, if less than organizers hoped for.
The diversity of that janitorial workforce is what attracted Bartley to Buffalo's West Side, given its influx of Africans, Central Americans and Asians. He and his wife live there with their two young children.
Bartley said he is proud of the quality housing PUSH built on the West Side, and how the multiracial organization has been a force in promoting progressive ideas and building a social movement. But he felt it was time for the organization to enter a new phase without him, and for him to be challenged by something new.
The bookstore has proven to be just that. An added bonus is having his mother next door, where she occasionally pops in to bring him lunch or offer small business tips.
"The same way I feel calm every day," Bartley said, "I feel thankful that she's next door."
Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.