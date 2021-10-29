Former community organizer finds calm in downtown bookstore

"Given that it was a passion project, I felt I would be most energized if I was selling books that I loved, and that helped me become the person I am," Bartley said.

The sections Empire and Capital are among them. "That's the most unique," Bartley said. "I've always had an interest in who's behind the curtain in capitalism, and those two are entwined in the way I look at the world."

Beyond books, Bartley recently started serving authentic Belgian waffles in the back of the store along with coffee and soda.

"I knew if I was going to do books, there had to be a draw because books don't draw more than 1 or 2% of people who are into books. I wanted something delicious and simple, and wouldn't require ordering lots of things," Bartley said.

His waffle journey began 12 years ago in Cincinnati. "I bit into this waffle at a waffle stand, and I sensed that my life was changing," Bartley said.

The Liege waffles Bartley prepares in a commercial kitchen are made with yeast, butter and caramelized pearl sugar. After the dough is refrigerated overnight, he mashes the sugar into the elastic shape to add sweetness.