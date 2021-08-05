Former Clarence resident accused of costly federal health care fraud

A former Clarence resident led a multimillion-dollar conspiracy that fraudulently convinced health insurance companies to cover the cost of medically unnecessary but wildly expensive prescriptions, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Buffalo.

Michael W. Luehrsen, 38, who now lives in Miami, was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of conspiracy to commit health care fraud, money laundering and corruptly destroying evidence in the scheme.

Between early 2014 and the end of 2016, Luehrsen, a former pharmaceutical sales representative, and other members of the conspiracy marketed "compounded medications" such as creams and patches that are intended as non-narcotic treatments for scars, wounds and pain, according to the indictment. Luehrsen in 2014 founded a company, MedHype Typ, which traces to the Clarence address where he previously lived, to promote the medications.

Compounded medications typically are formed by adding together or adjusting drug ingredients to produce a medication that targets the needs of a specific patient. However, prosecutors said, Luehrsen and other participants in the scheme instead tailored the medications "to contain ingredients that carried high reimbursement rates from health insurers."