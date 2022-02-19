Former CCS Oncology chief deemed 'danger' to patients, stripped of state medical license

The Health Department and Yi called their own experts to discuss whether Yi followed, or violated, accepted standards of care for cancer patients.

In the case of the 43-year-old woman, identified as Patient A, the board concluded Yi improperly treated her with a high dose of radiation intended to cure her cancer when, in fact, her disease was at a point it could not be cured. As with other patients, the board concluded, Yi instead should have administered lower, "palliative" doses of radiation intended to address her symptoms and relieve her pain in the final stages of her life.

Ultimately, the state board, for all but one of the patients in question, found Yi guilty of misconduct in his treatment decisions. Yi, they wrote, frequently administered radiation doses without taking into account how much radiation therapy the patients had received previously and without considering the risk of serious complications for them.

Yi can, and will, appeal the board's decision in state court, said his attorney, who outlined two key points he will raise in his challenge.