Former CBL/BFL gang member gets life sentence

A former Buffalo gang member was sentenced in federal court Monday to life in prison plus 25 years for two drug-related homicides in Buffalo in 2015 and 2017.

Dalvon Curry, 25, was a "shooter" in the CBL/BFL gang that operated out of the Towne Gardens housing complex on Clinton Street in Buffalo. The gang formed around 2009 among residents in the complex, where apartments were used to house illegal firearms and drugs. A nearby shopping plaza became the epicenter of the gang's drug trafficking, which included crack, heroin, fentanyl and other substances, federal prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said Curry shot and killed rival gang member Jaquan Sullivan on Dec. 5, 2015 as part of a drug trafficking turf war. He also shot and killed Xavier Wimes on Jan. 1, 2017.

Curry is the 13th CBL/BFL member to receive a federal prison sentence following a multi-agency crackdown on the gang's operations in Western New York. The acronym stands for, among other things, "Cash Been Long/Brothers For Life."

