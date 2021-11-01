Former Boy Scouts voting on $1.8 billion bankruptcy plan to settle abuse claims

More than 300 former scouts from Western New York with sex abuse claims against the Boy Scouts of America are getting a chance to vote on a proposed bankruptcy reorganization plan that would settle claims of 82,000 former scouts nationwide for $1.8 billion.
Voting has been underway for weeks and, if approved, the plan could stave off most lawsuits against local scout councils, including three in Western New York.
The settlement proposal faces a huge hurdle: The Official Committee of Tort Claimants, which consists of nine abuse survivors appointed as fiduciaries for all claimants as part of the bankruptcy process, opposes it and is urging anyone who filed a claim with the bankruptcy court to vote it down. If evenly divided, the current settlement trust would amount to about $22,500 per claimant.
Members of the tort claimants committee said the proposed settlement is a bad deal for survivors and fails to hold accountable the Boy Scouts, insurers, local councils and sponsoring organizations.
Scott Miller of Hamburg agrees and said he will vote against the proposed settlement.
“The reality is it’s just simply unacceptable,” said Miller, who in 2020 sued the Boys Scouts of America and the Greater Niagara Frontier Council, alleging abuse by scout leader Hal Wright in the 1970s. “I’d rather see the Boy Scouts dissolved than to get away with this.”
But the BSA plan also has support from a separate group of plaintiffs’ attorneys, called the Coalition for Abused Scouts for Justice, which helped craft the proposed settlement. The coalition said it represents about 18,000 people who allege they were abused as scouts. It is telling those who have an abuse claim to vote "yes" because it’s the best deal possible.
“Voting 'no' does nobody any good at all. Vote 'yes' and everybody will get compensation,” said attorney Ken Rothweiler, a co-founder of the coalition. “You vote 'no,' in my opinion, you’re going to be in litigation for five to 10 years. You’re not going to see any money. You vote 'no,' $1.8 billion goes away and we start from scratch.”
Voting by electronic ballot began in October and continues through 4 p.m. Dec. 14.
A former scout who alleged he was abused while at Troop 523 in Lackawanna in the 1980s said he will vote in favor of the plan because he wants to put the abuses behind and focus on reforming the national organization.
“How do we fix it? How do we make it a better program?” said Greg, 53, who now lives in Tennessee, outside Nashville. He requested that he not be identified by his last name. “I’m very much interested in the reform and how I can help.”
“They can pay me $5, they can pay me $5 million – that’s not important to me,” added Greg, who owns a business.
Coalition lawyers said they’ll need at least 75% of voters to vote in favor of the proposed reorganization plan for the bankruptcy court to approve it.
Coalition attorney Adam Slater said a "yes" vote would allow abuse victims to get adequate compensation “relatively quickly,” while a "no" vote would most likely lead to a Boy Scouts liquidation.
“Then the only thing you’re left with is the tort system, and a substantial likelihood that a majority of claims could be dismissed and wind up with zero dollars,” he said.
Both the tort claimants committee and the coalition are lobbying voters through email, weekly videoconferences and other methods.
In a recent video call, Rothweiler slammed the tort claimants committee, saying it had accomplished little in 20 months of negotiating in the Boy Scout case, while racking up $32 million in attorney fees.
Meanwhile, the coalition helped secure contributions to a trust settlement of $787 million from Hartford Insurance, $600 million from 252 local councils, $220 million from the BSA and $250 million from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, a sponsoring organization, said Rothweiler.
The Greater Niagara Frontier Council, which serves Scouts in Erie and western Niagara counties, plans to sell its Camp Stonehaven and Camp Schoellkopf Scout Reservation properties to help pay $1,537,485 toward the settlement.
The Iroquois Trail Council, which serves eastern Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, Livingston and Wyoming counties, and the Allegheny Highlands Council, which includes troops in Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties and two Pennsylvania counties, are on the hook for $342,546 and $899,358, respectively, according to bankruptcy court papers.
The trust settlement will grow larger as the coalition negotiates deals with other insurers and sponsoring organizations, Rothweiler said.
The coalition also negotiated for the Scouts to include an abuse survivor as part of its board of directors going forward, what Rothweiler characterized as an “historic” concession that would allow abuse survivors to have a strong voice for “real change” at the organization.
Miller has a different view, calling the gesture “meaningless.”
“Putting a person on the board who is handpicked by an illegitimate coalition is politics. It’s nothing more than that,” he said.
Lawyers representing the tort claimants committee said the coalition was pushing lies by insisting that all claimants will be well-compensated under the proposed settlement.
Abuse victims might receive just 10% of the value of their claims under the current proposal, according to committee attorney John W. Lucas.
Claims fall into six general categories with base values from as low as $3,500 to as high as $600,000, depending on the type of abuse. A settlement trustee also will consider aggravating and mitigating factors in scaling awards up or down. Those factors could include, for example, the duration of the abuse, whether the abuser was accused by other claimants and whether the abuse happened in a state that has opened a statute of limitations window to allow for lawsuits in cases of abuse from decades ago.
As an example, a base claim for masturbation is $300,000 in the current plan. Aggravating factors might bring the award up to $450,000, but if the abuse happened in Michigan, a state that does not have a window that allows for abuse lawsuits, it might be reduced by as much as 75% to 90%.
The claim amount then would end up being $45,000 to $112,500.
But committee attorney James Stang said no one would receive $112,500 because there simply isn’t enough money in the trust settlement, under its current terms.
The actual amount received under the hypothetical example would be closer to $15,000, even if the coalition were able to double the amount of the trust settlement, said Lucas.
Voting the proposal down would force the BSA and other parties to come back to the negotiating table with more reasonable offers, Stang said.
Stang and Lucas also said an option for claimants to litigate their cases in state courts is limited under the proposed plan, which allows for it only at the discretion of the trustee and the settlement trust advisory committee.
“If these people say 'no,' you are forced, you are compelled to have your claim valued by the trustee. You don’t have a choice,” said Stang.
Half of any award won in litigation automatically would be shared with the trust, as well, according to the plan.
More than 70% of the claims – 58,473 – were related to alleged abuses in states that did not have window legislation allowing for lawsuits. Those claimants do not have an option to litigate their cases.
The tort claimants committee estimated that the local councils, based on their unrestricted assets, can afford to pay at least three times what they are currently agreeing to pay. And the committee also questions whether the councils are misclassifying hundreds of millions of dollars of other assets as restricted.
In addition, the committee said that Hartford Insurance was agreeing to pay less than $10,000 per claim on some policies that had per occurrence limits of $500,000, with no aggregate limit or cap.
Stang said during a videoconference with claimants that the Hartford offer in the proposal was “historically embarrassing” in not coming anywhere close to matching the company’s exposure on claims.
Stang also said coalition lawyers were fear mongering by suggesting the Boy Scouts would move to a Chapter 7 liquidation bankruptcy in the event of a 'no' vote.
If this plan is rejected, the Boy Scouts will return to reorganization talks, as other entities have done in bankruptcy proceedings, he said.