Former Boy Scouts voting on $1.8 billion bankruptcy plan to settle abuse claims

But the BSA plan also has support from a separate group of plaintiffs’ attorneys, called the Coalition for Abused Scouts for Justice, which helped craft the proposed settlement. The coalition said it represents about 18,000 people who allege they were abused as scouts. It is telling those who have an abuse claim to vote "yes" because it’s the best deal possible.

“Voting 'no' does nobody any good at all. Vote 'yes' and everybody will get compensation,” said attorney Ken Rothweiler, a co-founder of the coalition. “You vote 'no,' in my opinion, you’re going to be in litigation for five to 10 years. You’re not going to see any money. You vote 'no,' $1.8 billion goes away and we start from scratch.”

Voting by electronic ballot began in October and continues through 4 p.m. Dec. 14.

A former scout who alleged he was abused while at Troop 523 in Lackawanna in the 1980s said he will vote in favor of the plan because he wants to put the abuses behind and focus on reforming the national organization.

“How do we fix it? How do we make it a better program?” said Greg, 53, who now lives in Tennessee, outside Nashville. He requested that he not be identified by his last name. “I’m very much interested in the reform and how I can help.”