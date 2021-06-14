 Skip to main content
Former bookkeeper sentenced in two separate grand larceny cases
Former bookkeeper sentenced in two separate grand larceny cases

A Town of Tonawanda woman was virtually sentenced as a second felony offender Monday before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said Sarah M. Smith, 37, will serve three to six years in state prison after admitting to stealing about $136,000 while employed as a bookkeeper for a company in the Town of Tonawanda. An audit was conducted after the business noticed that an invoice had been entered twice. It was determined that between Aug. 21, 2018, and April 4, 2019, Smith had deposited numerous company payments into her personal bank account.

Smith pleaded guilty to second-degree grand larceny March 30.

She committed the crime while awaiting sentencing in a separate case. Smith pleaded guilty to second-degree grand larceny for stealing $87,019 while employed as a secretary/bookkeeper for a business in the Town of Hamburg from July 1, 2017, to Aug. 31, 2018.

Smith was ordered to make restitution totaling $47,590 to both victims at the conclusion of her state prison sentence. It was discovered that some of the stolen funds from the victims in the Town of Tonawanda were used to pay back the victims in Hamburg.

