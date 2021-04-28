Former bookkeeper sentenced for embezzling money from his employer

An Amherst man who admitted to embezzling $578,354 from his employer was sentenced Wednesday by Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case to an indeterminate sentence of two to four years in prison, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said Thomas F. Kiely, 63, was sentenced as a second felony offender.

Kiely committed the crime while working for Kinequip, an industrial equipment supplier in Amherst. He sent checks on behalf of the business to a phantom company, of which he was the sole owner. Kiely also admitted to falsifying his tax returns.

On Sept. 23, 2020, he pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree grand larceny and one count of first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, both of which are felonies.

As part of his guilty plea, Kiely agreed to pay full restitution to the victim.

To date, he has repaid a total of $300,054, prosecutors said.

