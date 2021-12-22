Former Bemus Point village clerk pleads guilty to embezzlement

The former clerk/treasurer for the Village of Bemus Point in Chautauqua County pleaded guilty Wednesday to embezzling more than $50,000 in taxpayer money, State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli announced.
Jennifer Jaeger, 39, a village resident, admitted in Town of Ellery Court that from 2015 to 2020, while she was on the village payroll, she forged the signatures on multiple checks written to herself or convinced village officials with check-signing authority to sign blank checks that she then made out to herself.
As part of her guilty plea to a charge of misdemeanor petit larceny, Jaeger was ordered to pay restitution to the village of $58,100.
The investigation was done in cooperation with the comptroller's office, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office and the Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office.
Tags
The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo
The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday.
Eric DuVall
Assistant City Editor
Eric DuVall is the News' assistant city editor. Before joining The Buffalo News in 2021, he was the editor of the weekly paper the Tonawanda Sun, and was the managing editor of the now-defunct Tonawanda News for seven years.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.